Ex-Cowboys WR Signs with Raiders in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have the week off after a 6-2 start to the season, but one of their former wide receivers is joining the Las Vegas Raiders before their Week 9 matchup.

Dallas has been linked to a move for receivers coming up to the trade deadline but never brought in any reinforcements. Meanwhile, the Raiders are adding new blood in the form of ex-Cowboys WR Malik Turner.

The team made the roster move official on November 3, confirming Turner’s addition to the practice squad on Twitter.

“#Raiders roster moves: – Signed #18 WR Malik Turner to the practice squad – Placed DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa on the practice squad reserve/injured list,” the team’s official PR account posted.

Turner had recently become a free agent after being released by the San Francisco 49ers on November 1, a casualty of the team adding Willie Snead IV to the roster in his place.

Turner had not gotten many opportunities with San Francisco, but Cowboys fans know that he has a nose for the endzone and that he could pop up on the main roster with the Raiders if things go his way.

Turner’s NFL Journey

After going undrafted during the 2018 NFL draft cycle, Turner joined the Seattle Seahawks that summer. He couldn’t nail down a 53-man roster spot, but did get on the practice squad for the start of that season.

He did end up making his first NFL appearances and catches late in that 2018 season, as Pro Football Reference shows. Turner played in six games, catching two passes for 20 yards.

Turner grew into a slightly bigger role in 2019, as the former Illinois standout played in 15 games with 15 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown. However, Turner wasn’t brought back the following offseason.

After a brief period with the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 preseason, Turner joined the Cowboys in September of that year. Similar to his first season in Seattle, Turner was a fringe player, appearing six times but only in a special teams role.

Also like with the Seahawks, year two in Dallas was a sharp increase in his opportunities. Turner caught 12 passes for 149 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and was even active for the Cowboys’ Wild Card loss against the 49ers.

Dallas elected not to bring Turner back, and the free agent then joined San Francisco. But after three games and no targets or touches, Turner was again without a team and now joins Las Vegas.

Cowboys Don’t Rule Out Free Agency Help

While the trade deadline has come and gone, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones isn’t ruling out still improving the team with free-agent additions.

According to a video from The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Jones reflected on a trade deadline that didn’t quite go to plan but remained open to improving the team.

“It was an intense day. Felt like we had some things that might work out, but unfortunately they didn’t, on several fronts.… We’re very pleased with our team. (Trades) aren’t the only way you acquire players,” Jones said.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on the team not making any trades yesterday: “It was an intense day. Felt like we had some things that might work out, but unfortunately they didn’t, on several fronts.… We’re very pleased with our team. (Trades) aren’t the only way you acquire players.” pic.twitter.com/fBRq3tMMsh — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2022

The Cowboys worked out several players this past week, but the team has not added any of those names to the roster or practice squad.