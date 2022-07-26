Cowboys Pulling Out of Free Agency Race for 4-Time Pro Bowler: Report

After weeks of free agency links between the Dallas Cowboys and a former Minnesota Vikings star, it appears Dallas is changing course.

Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins got the Cowboys world buzzing on July 25 when he Tweeted that the team is not pursuing former Vikings LB Anthony Barr. Watkins confirms that Dallas did have interest, but isn’t going to sign him at the current juncture.

“Cowboys have had a summer long interest in FA Anthony Barr but multiple sources said no plans to sign him at this stage. @dmn_cowboys,” Watkins posted on Twitter.

The need to add to linebacker and wide receiver groups has been a talking point for the Cowboys since the league year began. Dallas has made additions like recent free agency signing LB Malik Jefferson, but they never added a marquee name at the defensive spot.

If Watkins’ report is correct, then it feels likely we won’t see Dallas add anyone else to the position until after training camp, and potentially not at all. While Watkins is a trusted name on the Cowboys beat, it’s also worth mentioning the recent report that partially conflicts with the Dallas Morning News reporter’s information.

Cowboys vs. Commanders for Vikings Star?

On July 19, KSTP reporter Darren Wolfson went on SKOR North to talk about Barr’s situation. Per Wolfson, the Cowboys are racing the Washington Commanders for the former Vikings star’s signature.

“[Barr has] been training as if he will be in some team’s training camp,” Wolfson explained. “I texted you many weeks ago saying keep an eye on the Dallas Cowboys. So I know the Cowboys certainly are interested in Anthony Barr. Washington has also kicked the tires, but right now, I would say keep an eye on the Dallas Cowboys.”

Watkins’ new information doesn’t necessarily disprove Wolfson’s update. The Cowboys likely were interested in Barr at some stage, but something has happened to prompt owner Jerry Jones and the team to look elsewhere.

Barr is a four-time Pro Bowler and would be an immediate starter on Dallas, but he also just got a $8.6 million contract for the 2021 season, per Spotrac. Dallas has enough cap space to afford Barr, but he may still be too expensive for their taste.

New LB in Dallas

Micah Parsons needs no introduction after his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2021, and neither does Leighton Vander Esch. However, the team did add two new linebackers ahead of training camp this month.

Besides Jefferson, Dallas also signed Christian Sam in free agency. With Devante Bond going on the IR, the Cowboys added the former New England Patriots linebacker to the roster.

Sam is actually from Allen, Texas, a northern suburb in the Dallas area. He was initially drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but injury and other struggles led to his release and subsequent stays on practice squads across the league.

Now, Sam has rebounded with a solid USFL campaign this past spring and has a chance to make an NFL roster. However, he’ll be competing with the former Texas star Jefferson and the rest of the positional group to secure that spot with the Cowboys.