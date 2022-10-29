Cowboys Proposed Trade Lands DAL High-Upside Browns Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to fill a hole in their secondary after a season-ending injury to veteran Jourdan Lewis and a trade for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams could be the answer.

Williams appears firmly on the trade block with the deadline approaching and it likely won’t take much to pry the 24-year-old cornerback out of Cleveland. The Browns have received “multiple calls” on the former second-round pick ahead of the deadline, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Cleveland has received multiple calls on cornerback Greedy Williams, but nothing is imminent there. So, while I expect Cleveland to be thoughtful and calculated in what it does, there’s also a feeling that trading away a few veteran players might not be so bad. The schedule doesn’t get much easier with Cincinnati, Miami and Buffalo on the slate.”

The Cowboys were linked to Williams in a Bleacher Report article laying out bold moves for the trade deadline. Here’s why they think a deal would be logical:

A few options could make sense on the trade market. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV has seen a reduced role, which might mean he’s available. The Washington Commanders have relegated William Jackson III to spot duty, so he should be gettable, too. Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has more upside than either of them, though. He played in 16 games last season and allowed a completion percentage of only 55.2 and a passer rating of 74.0.

The Browns could potentially move to 2-6 this week if they lose to the Bengals, which would make them more likely to be sellers. Williams is in the final year of his deal and more opportunity with a strong Cowboys defense could be a boost for him as he eyes free agency.

With Lewis out, DaRon Bland, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright will get a look to fill in as slot cornerbacks. However, Williams has more experience than all three. The former LSU standout has 20 starts to his name and has nabbed a pair of interceptions.

Greedy Williams Comes With Injury Concerns

Williams has always shown upside but what has derailed him during his career has been injuries. He missed the entire 2020 campaign with a shoulder injury and was on IR to start this year with a hamstring issue. Williams said he felt healthy after returning in mid-October.

“Everything has been crisp and clean,” Williams said. “Just out there making plays and re-establishing myself. I build that trust back with the team, and they see I’m ready. That’s all that matters.”

Williams has played 51 snaps this season on defense for the Browns, mostly as a wide cornerback. Greg Newsome II and rookie M.J. Emerson Jr. have been drawing the most work for the Browns with Pro Bowler Denzel Ward out.

Ward is dealing with a concussion and is poised to miss his third consecutive game with lingering symptoms if he sits out against the Bengals on Monday Night Football. That could play into the Browns’ willingness to deal Williams.

Cowboys Played Down Trade Deadline Moves

The Cowboys have already made a trade ahead of the deadline, bringing in Raiders defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins to beef up the middle of their line. At 5-2 and having survived a five-game absence from quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are set up to be buyers, although Jerry Jones didn’t frame it that way when asked about potential deals.

Jones said it would have taken a Deion Sanders-type “splash” player to make him budge.

“But seriously, I don’t expect to have a trade,” Jones said, “but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the call and respond within seconds.”

With the Cowboys in clear position to compete thanks to an elite defense, it won’t hurt if Dallas adds a few auxiliary pieces to make sure they’re set up for success.