‘Bold’ Cowboys Trade Proposal Sends Highly Paid WR to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to major trades all offseason, but a new proposal would see the team trade a veteran WR to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas and wide receiver Michael Gallup are entering a vital year in the two sides’ relationship, but the Cowboys could theoretically move the receiver before the 2023 season starts.

The proposal from NFLAnalysis.net‘s Evan Massey sees Gallup head to Green Bay in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

“Adding a talent like Gallup would make a ton of sense for the Packers. If the Cowboys are open to moving him, there is a potential trade that could make both parties pull the trigger,” Massey wrote. “…The Cowboys would add some draft capital and move forward with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks as their top two targets. Granted, Jerry Jones and company could simply favor keeping Gallup as a weapon for Dak Prescott.”

Considering that the Cowboys haven’t already moved on from Gallup, it certainly feels like Dallas wants to keep him. Dallas is still holding out for the 27-year-old receiver to return to his best, which would create an impressive trio as long as CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks stay healthy and productive.

Gallup Linked to Packers After Recent Struggles

Cowboys fans know exactly how good Gallup can be when he’s healthy and playing often. After joining Dallas in the 2018 NFL draft, Gallup made an immediate impact as a developing rookie before exploding during the 2019 season.

Pro Football Reference states that Gallup only played 14 games that year, but totaled 1108 receiving yards and six touchdowns while competing for attention with ex-Cowboys receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.

He had another productive year in 2020 despite Dallas struggling as a team, racking up 843 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 59 catches. However, two major injuries in 2021 have stagnated his career.

After a calf injury suffered in Week 1 kept him out for eight consecutive weeks, Gallup actually returned and produced at a decent rate. His yards per game (49.4) only dropped by 3.3 yards, meaning he would’ve been on track for a similar campaign to 2020 had he been able to play the entire season.

But then Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 season, meaning that he would have to spend the entire offseason recovering. Gallup did end up playing 14 games, but averaged just 30.3 yards per game for 424 receiving yards. He scored four touchdowns, but it’s clear how drastically those two injuries have affected his career.

Cowboys Took Gamble With Gallup

Despite the receiver tearing his ACL in Week 17 of the regular season, Dallas made a major statement of loyalty by signing the former Colorado State star to a five-year, $57.5 million deal the following offseason.

After one season, it appears to have been a rash decision due to his production and recovery issues in 2022. That prompted Dallas to restructure his deal, bringing his cap hit down to $6.77 million for the 2023 league year according to Spotrac.

It has allowed more cap maneuverability for the Cowboys, but they are still on the hook for $13 million in 2024 no matter how well or poorly Gallup plays this season. If he can’t return to form, then Dallas will have a major decision when it comes to the receiver’s future with the team.