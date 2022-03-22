Grim Update on Cowboys’ Pursuit of 8-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may not be signing one of the more accomplished players on the market after all.

According to a report from Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, March 22, the Cowboys are “unlikely” to sign linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“No momentum exists between Cowboys and ex-Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner in free agency, source said,” said Gehlken. “DC Dan Quinn and Wagner, who is operating as own agent, been in contact. Strong relationship and belief there. But a 2022 reunion is considered ‘unlikely’ and ‘long shot’ from start.”

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn coached Wagner when the two were members of the Seattle Seahawks during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, leading the franchise to back-to-back Super Bowl berths.

Since Wagner’s release by Seattle prior to the start of free agency, the Cowboys had been rumored as a likely destination for the veteran linebacker.

However, it appears that partnership is now unlikely. Since losing out on Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys have since signed former No. 3 overall draft pick Dante Fowler to fill his void.

Wagner has spent all 10 of his seasons with the Seahawks, recently clinching his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl berth and All-Pro selection during the 2021 season.

With the Cowboys likely out of the running for Wagner and Za’Darius Smith having signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, it should be interesting to see which route Dallas pursues at edge rusher with the free agency market drying up.

Report: Cowboys to Re-Sign All-Pro Punter

The Cowboys are re-signing their All-Pro punter after all.

Just weeks after it was reported that Dallas was unlikely to re-sign Bryan Anger, the Cowboys are indeed bringing him back. According to Gehlken, Dallas is re-signing the 2021 Pro Bowl selection to a three-year, $9 million deal.

“Cowboys are re-signing P Bryan Anger to a three-year, 9M contract. ‘Done deal,’ source said. Team was not expected to spend at that position, but it got there with Anger. His 44.6-yard net average in 2021 set a franchise record. Now, he is back,” says Gehlken.

Gehlken had previously reported on March 8 that Dallas was unlikely to re-sign Anger after his breakout season.

“Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely to return to Dallas after his franchise-record 44.6 net average in 2021, sources said,” said Gehlken. “He signed a minimum $1.075M contract last year and made first career Pro Bowl. With his market on rise, team likely going value shopping again.”

The 31-year-old punter ranked fourth in the league in yards per punt (48.4) during the 2021 season. Anger’s new contract will make him the fifth-highest paid punter in the league.

Report: Cowboys Re-Sign Kearse

The Cowboys continue to keep busy in free agency.

Although Dallas hasn’t signed too many players from other teams, they’ve made a concerted effort to bring back their own players. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are bringing back safety Jayron Kearse on a two-year, $10 million deal.

“Safety Jayron Kearse has agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys on a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal is worth $10 million, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.”

Kearse started 15 of 16 games after signing a one-year deal worth a little more than $1 million last offseason. According to Pro Football Focus, Kearse posted a 75.9 defensive grade, ranking 13th among all safeties in the NFL.