Cowboys Drop Surprising Injury Update on CeeDee Lamb Ahead of Commanders Game

The Dallas Cowboys have a short turnaround before Thanksgiving and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb just popped up on the injury report. Lamb has been on a tear over the last five weeks, but his status is not certain for the Nov. 23 clash with the Washington Commanders.

During the Cowboys’ 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, Lamb didn’t have a clear injury or moment where he was injured. But, as DMN’s Michael Gehlken pointed out on November 20, he is on the report with an ankle issue.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and RT Terence Steele (ankle) would have been limited, S Jayron Kearse (back) and RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) wouldn’t have participated if team practiced today. Statuses bear monitoring on a short week, leading up to Thanksgiving game vs. Commanders,” Gehlken posted on X.

While the Commanders look very beatable after a loss to the New York Giants, Dallas definitely wants Lamb available. For one, he is, by far, the team’s No. 1 playmaker. Secondly, Washington is 30th in the NFL for pass yards allowed per game.

Lamb being limited is better than not practicing, but the short week makes it an issue. In all likelihood, fans won’t know if he will play until Wednesday or game day.

Where Cowboys Star May Have Injured Ankle

As mentioned, there was no clear-cut moment that Lamb injured his ankle. However, Blogging the Boys’ Brandon Loree did spot a moment where it may have happened. The play happened with just seconds remaining in the second quarter.

“This could be the play #Cowboys CeeDee Lamb injured his ankle on. He was slow to get up after the tackle,” Loree wrote on X. “Lamb finished the drive off with a touchdown, so that was good to see. Monday was a walkthrough—we’ll see how the week progresses for Lamb.”

This could be the play #Cowboys CeeDee Lamb injured his ankle on 🤔 He was slow to get up after the tackle. Lamb finished the drive off with a touchdown, so that was good to see. Monday was a walkthrough—we’ll see how the week progresses for Lamb 🤟#DallasCowboys https://t.co/fwCKUZmcty pic.twitter.com/qsXaE1YoWg — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 20, 2023

Lamb barely avoids a tackle but has an awkward moment keeping his balance, and then he falls down a few steps later as he looks to cut up field. As Loree mentions, he was slow to get up. The clip also seems to see him testing his weight on the ankle.

Lamb came back into the game and scored a touchdown, but the Cowboys kept his usage fairly limited the rest of the game. The Dallas WR caught six passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb on Pace for Record Year

With the addition of WR Brandin Cooks and the departure of RB Ezekiel Elliott and OC Kellen Moore, fans were interested in how Lamb’s production would shift. It’s clear that it has been a major boost to the former Oklahoma Sooner.

Lamb has already crossed the 1000-yard mark (1013 at the time of writing) and has five touchdowns. The fourth-year receiver has never come close to averaging over 100 receiving yards per game in his NFL career, but he is currently on pace to do so.

If he continues at the current trajectory, he will total 125 catches for 1722 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. That is All-Pro material, something that has eluded Lamb since he has arrived in Dallas.

It could not come at a better time for the WR. The Cowboys have an option to keep him for another year, but this is essentially a contract season. He isn’t just going to get a new deal, he is upping the price with each week this season.