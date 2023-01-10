Cowboys Drop Important Injury Updates on Three Key Starters

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t entering the playoffs off a victory, but the team is getting a positive note as they prep for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas suffered a 26-6 defeat in Week 18 to the Washington Commanders, deflating the momentum the team generated in wins against the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. However, they can enjoy the fact that they are getting healthier.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to 105.3 The Fan on January 9 and answered a question asking about the chances of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and center Tyler Biadasz playing against Tampa. His response was optimistic.

“That’s our hope right now,” Jones said, per Sports Illustrated. “You never know once you get them out there practicing, if you have a setback or something … I think our trainers feel good about where they’ve progressed up to this point… They’re ready for them to work back into practice this week and get ready to go play the Buccaneers.”

Dallas has battled the injury bug all season, with players like quarterback Dak Prescott missing five games this season. Dallas has noticed the absences of Vander Esch and Hankins on defense, and having them back ought to be a boost to that side of the ball.

Mike McCarthy Update Includes Fourth Player

While Jones’ conversation was focused on the aforementioned trio of players, McCarthy’s update on January 9 also included a message on DaRon Bland. Bland exited the loss to the Commanders with a chest issue, but it appears he’ll be okay to play against the Buccaneers.

“Everything is pointing up,” McCarthy said, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “We’re very optimistic for all of these guys.”

“Everything is pointing up,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, regarding C Tyler Biadasz (ankle), NT Johnathan Hankins (pec, IR) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) returning for Monday’s playoff game at Bucs. “We’re very optimistic for all of these guys.” Same for CB DaRon Bland. pic.twitter.com/QcgoMM6ipV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Vander Esch is dealing with a neck issue, Hankins is recovering from a pectoral injury, and Biadasz is healing from an ankle injury.

Obviously, having all hands on deck is crucial at this stage in the season, but Dallas has also been somewhat cautious this season when it comes to injuries. Running back Ezekiel Elliott missed two weeks in the middle of the season in weeks in which he did practice in a limited capacity.

Cowboys Get Wake-Up Call from Star, Jones

While the Cowboys’ top brass are delivering positive injury updates, the immediate comments after the Commanders’ loss were understandably far more critical.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons put it bluntly: Dallas has an opportunity with a young, talented team, and they can’t let these type of seasons go to waste.

“Everybody should look at themselves in the mirror,” Parsons said. “And say, ‘What do we really want?’ … I’m not going to be young forever. I already realized that with what my body is going through. I want to win while I got this chance.”

Meanwhile, Jones was similarly honest about how disappointing of a performance the game was, but also framed it as a positive, saying, “If that doesn’t make you want to get ready to go in about six, seven days, nothing else will.”

Staying focused after that kind of loss is vital: the Cowboys didn’t end the regular season with a win, but they are in the playoffs and that’s all that matters.