Cowboys Legend Says Next Stop for All-Pro Defender is Dallas

Dez Bryant put on his recruiting hat for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, sending a message to Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey has been discussed as a potential trade candidate this offseason and some speculation has linked the talent-hungry Cowboys to the six-time Pro Bowler. Bryant believes Ramsey is destined to land in Dallas.

“…Jalen Ramsey. I heard the next stop is the big D,” Bryant tweeted with eyeball emojis.

The idea of landing Ramsey is an intriguing one for the Cowboys. He’s still playing at a high level, collecting eight interceptions over the last two seasons. Ramsey is also not scared to make a tackle, notching 88 last season. The Cowboys could also pair him with their own Pro Bowler in Trevon Diggs, giving the team elite ballhawks in the secondary.

However, the sticking point is cost, which comes both via the trade itself and the $25 million-plus cap hit that Ramsey comes with. While he’d be a great luxury to have, the Cowboys have larger issues to address with their available cap space, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where the team is looking for more playmakers to put around Dak Prescott.

Jalen Ramsey Responds to Trade Rumors

With trade and even release rumors lurking, Ramsey spoke out on Twitter, calling out some of the reports that see him leaving the Rams.

“Don’t speak for me or my agent please lol… y’all have fun with y’all opinions, I’m cool with that,” Ramsey tweeted on March 1. “It’s entertaining really, but don’t act like you speaking facts about something only few know about. Things will get addressed when we feel like it (if we ever do).”

The Rams have been non-commital on the future of some of their big-name players. The team has already parted ways with starting middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson — who signed with the team last offseason — is seeking a trade.

“People are always inquiring about our talent, and it’s not just Jalen,” Rams COO Kevin Demoff said. “We get calls on all of our good players all of the time. In the next few months, we’ll see which direction this team goes.”

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Could Do Something ‘Special’

The Cowboys picked up a win in the Wild Card round but were bounced from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, falling 19-12. Dallas has been very open that they want to add some more weapons to their arsenal to reach their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl and owner/general manager Jerry Jones says they could do something “special” this offseason.

“I want to tell you, don’t dismiss us doing something special with the right veteran free agent,” Jones said. “At any place. I would, in a New York minute, if I think that it fits more than a short-term situation for us.”

A name that has frequently been linked to the Cowboys is Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran wide receiver missed all of last year recovering from a torn ACL but could be a great complement in the wide receiver corps alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.