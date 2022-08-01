Cowboys ‘Concerned’ After Key Pass-Catcher Carted Off Field

The Dallas Cowboys are worried wide receiver James Washington suffered a significant foot injury after he was carted off during training camp on Monday.

Washington went up for a routine pass against Trevon Diggs but came down awkwardly on his leg. Reporters on site said he could not put pressure on the leg and was later carted off. The Cowboys have yet to announce the severity or specifics of the injury but owner Jerry Jones hinted that it could be significant.

Cowboys WR James Washington is injured, not putting weight on right leg after play. pic.twitter.com/KN7kUXi12y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

“I don’t have the details but I’m concerned about it,” Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Cowboys are worried that Washington suffered a Jones Fracture. Most people need three to four months to recover from a Jones fracture, per the Cleveland Clinic.

“Cowboys are concerned that veteran WR James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today, per source,” Schefter tweeted. “Washington was carted off and is undergoing additional testing.”

Washington Dealt With Foot Injury in Offseason

The Cowboys did not have Washington for most of their offseason workouts as he dealt with a foot injury. However, he avoided being placed on the PUP list prior to camp, albeit it sounded like he would be a bit limited.

“We’ve just got to get him healthy, but he’s been a really, really good fit for us,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think he’ll start more within a rotation, but it’ll be good to get him back out there.”

Washington signed with the Cowboys this offseason after spending the first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Michael Gallup set to miss the start of the season and Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, the Browns needed Washington to be a strong presence in the passing game.

Washington set career highs in 2019 when he caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns. However, his production has waned over the last two seasons. Washington caught just 24 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Steelers.

Cowboys Encouraged by Gallup’s Progress

If Washington is out for an extended period of time, it could put a bit more pressure on Gallup to return to the lineup. Gallup is currently on the PUP list for the start of camp as he continues working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered in January.

While he has been hitting his goals in his recovery, Gallup made it clear that suiting up for Week 1 is not in the realm of possibilities.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” Gallup told reporters on July 28.

Gallup inked a five-year, $62.5 million extension in March, earning $27 million in guarantees, which included a $10 million signing bonus. Prior to the ACL tear, Gallup missed time with a strained his left calf, finishing with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

CeeDee Lamb is set to hold down the No. 1 wide receiver role and the Cowboys will likely be relying more on Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, T.J. Vasher, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin to pick up reps.