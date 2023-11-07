Ex-Cowboys Coach Sounds off on ‘Unbelievable’ Dak Prescott

There was much that went against the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott on Sunday against the Eagles, which ended in a heartbreaking 28-23 loss. His wide receivers dropped some easy passes. The referees blew several obvious calls. His running game was lackluster, gaining just 73 yards, 14 of which came from Prescott himself.

So, it was up to Dak Prescott to get the Cowboys win, almost by himself. And the fact that he darn-near did just that, on the road against the best team in the conference and perhaps the league, earned him praise from all around the league. One guy who chimed in with a message for Prescott: ex-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

The coach, who had a tense relationship with Prescott even as he guided him through his first four NFL seasons, during which he made two Pro Bowl appearances, was among those with a big thumps-up for Prescott’s efforts.

Speaking on Sunday Night Football on NBC, Garrett said (via the Dallas Morning News), “That quarterback in Dallas, Dak Prescott, put the entire team on his shoulders throughout this ballgame. Time and time again in the big moments, he was the guy making plays. Unbelievable job. A classic in the NFC East.”

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Threw for 374 Yards

Jason Garrett was, indeed, right: It was an unbelievable game for the Cowboys from Dak Prescott, who completed 29 passes on 44 attempts, had three touchdowns and 374 yards passing. He just missed out on a touchdown, of course, to tight end Luke Schoonmaker. The play was originally ruled a touchdown, but replay overturned it when it appeared that Schoonmaker was down inches from the goal line.

If the catch isn’t complete until you go to the ground with the football, then why isn’t location of possession determined at that moment as well – as Schoonmaker hits the ground with the ball over the goal line. pic.twitter.com/Qf99rq7bSm — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) November 6, 2023

Prescott also ran for a two-point conversion after the touchdown that made it 28-23, and those two points would have brought the Cowboys within a field goal. But the conversion was overruled, too.

And there was Dak Prescott’s potential Cowboys game-winning finale, a pass to star receiver CeeDee Lamb that came up four yards short of the end zone.

“Dak’s a freaking warrior. There were multiple times I was like, ‘That’s Dak Motherf***ing Prescott, bro.’ He’s a dog. He’s a warrior,” Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons said after the game. “I got an unbelievable amount of confidence in him. … I think people need to put more respect on him. He outplayed everyone today.”

Jason Garrett Drew Praise From Dak

While there were never any outward tensions during Jason Garrett’s Cowboys tenure with the young Dak Prescott, there was a general air of disappointment around those teams. The Cowboys only made the postseason twice during those four years, and did not win a playoff game in either showing.

Some blamed Garrett. Some blamed Prescott. Whatever tension that caused, both respected the other.

Back in 2019, when the Cowboys went 8-8 and it was clear that Jason Garrett would be out and Dak Prescott would carry on with the team, Prescott was asked, “What does Jason Garrett mean to you?”

“Everything,” Prescott said, with tears. “He drafted me. He’s the reason I’m here. He’s a great guy. Respect and love everything that he stands for, the coach he is, the man he is, somebody I look up to. I’m thankful for his impact.”