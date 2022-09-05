Cowboys Sign 2-Time All-Pro Ahead of Week 1 Showdown vs. Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys have finally agreed to terms with nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Peters visited with the Cowboys last week, but it took a few days to finalize a deal with the Dallas front office.

“The Cowboys have agreed to terms with future Hall of Fame OT Jason Peters, source said. Another year for the 40-year-old who figures to help Dallas at a position of need,” Rapoport tweeted on September 5, 2022. “The former Eagles legend lives in Texas and now joins his hometown team.”

According to Rapoport, Peters is signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys but the specific terms of the contract have yet to be revealed. Dallas had been looking for offensive line depth after franchise left tackle Tyron Smith sustained a serious hamstring injury during the preseason. It is unclear when the veteran will be ready to suit up for the Cowboys given Peters did not have a normal training camp period to ramp up to the season.

Tyler Smith Is Expected to Start at Left Tackle vs. Bucs in Week 1: Report

The signing of Peters is unlikely to impact the Cowboys Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers. According to DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker, Peters is expected to begin on the practice squad with rookie Tyler Smith emerging as the starting left tackle for Week 1.

“The Cowboys agreeing to terms with Jason Peters [confirmed] comes equipped with an expectation I laid forth to @1053thefan last week: A practice squad signing to allow him a ramp-up period (ex: Anthony Barr) and Tyler Smith remains LT1 as the regular season opener approaches,” Walker detailed on Twitter.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler likes the move not only from a roster perspective but noted that Smith will now get a “master class in how to play the position.”

“Love the move for rookie Tyler Smith,” Brugler said on Twitter. “LT-in-waiting, but keeps him on track to start at LG in 2022. And now he not only gets to learn from Tyron Smith, but also Jason Peters – two of the best LTs over the last two decades. Master class in how to play the position.”



Peters Earned a 77.5 Grade From PFF for His 15 Starts With the Bears in 2021

New #Cowboys’ LT Jason Peters explains to me why he’s essentially the “Tom Brady of offensive linemen.” pic.twitter.com/WXRvQ7cGTR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 5, 2022

Peters is not just a veteran with an impressive resume, but the longtime Eagles left tackle is still playing at a high level. The two-time All-Pro earned a 77.5 grade from Pro Football Focus for his 15 starts with the Bears in 2021.

That said, it would be challenging for the Cowboys to find a player with a more impressive resume which includes a Super Bowl ring, being named to the 2010s Hall of Fame team, nine Pro Bowl nominations and a two-time All-Pro. Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus is optimistic that Peters can contribute for the Cowboys this season.

“Didn’t really know what to expect watching Jason Peters play last night,” Broaddus tweeted on September 1. “SF GB NYG. Pass blocking was better than run but not to the point that he was a liability. His mass/strength give defenders problems. If overall health checks out could have a role with the club.”