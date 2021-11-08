Cowboys Starter Calls out Fans After Loss: ‘That Was Embarassing’

There was plenty of blame to go around after the Dallas Cowboys’ surprising loss to the Denver Broncos, but starting strong safety Jayron Kearse had a message for the fans following the game. Kearse described the amount of Broncos fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium as “embarrassing.”

“Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse also addressed the crowd of orange Broncos jerseys at JerryWorld today. ‘It was bad just to hear them chanting, ‘Broncos,’ in our home stadium. It goes in with everything about how embarrassing it was today. That was embarrassing,'” USA Today’s Jori Epstein said of Kearse’s postgame comments.

ESPN’s Todd Archer estimated that the Broncos had the most fans of any road team at AT&T Stadium so far this season.

“Just anecdotally on the drive in to AT&T Stadium, lots of Broncos orange among the fans coming to today’s game,” Archer tweeted prior to kickoff. “More than other teams so far this season for Cowboys home games.”

McCarthy on Dallas: ‘You Don’t See as Many of the Visiting Fans That You May See in Other Stadiums’

It is interesting timing as Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had just emphasized that the team does not have a problem with opposing fans invading AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have found it challenging to prevent opponent’s fans from attending given the stadium can hold as many as 105,000 people. AT&T Stadium is also one of the more iconic NFL venues making Dallas a desirable road trip for fans.

“Well, I’ll say this, playing at AT&T, you don’t see as many of the visiting fans that you may see in other stadiums so far,” McCarthy noted during his November 4 press conference. “So, you want you want to accomplish that. You want to keep that going, that’s a bigger challenge because of the size of the stadium.

“But on the flip side of it, the way our fans travel on the road is extremely impressive. So, you love the white flags going and the great environment. Obviously, I know when you do play [an opposing team] whether it’s Green Bay, people love coming to Dallas. That’s part of the challenge that you get from the opposition. People, the teams love to come here and play, so it’s all part of having that target on you and definitely with our record and what we’ve done to this point. So, we acknowledge all those things that’s all part of the competition.”

Kearse on Cowboys’ Loss to Broncos: ‘That Was Embarrassing Today’

Kearse put the blame for the Cowboys’ loss on their play on the field. The Cowboys safety admitted the Broncos were the more physical team on both offense and defense.

“They out-physicaled us, offense and defense,” Kearse noted, per Epstein. “We just have to take this as a piece of humble pie and get back to the drawing board. That was embarrassing today. All parts of it. It’s just embarrassing.”