Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Taken to Hospital After Car Accident: Report

Jerry Jones, the 79-year-old owner of the Dallas Cowboys, was involved in a car accident in Dallas on Wednesday night according to a new report.

WFAA TV’s Rebecca Lopez reported the news on May 4 through her Twitter account.

“Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating. @wfaa,” Lopez Tweeted at 9:55 PM CT.

Lopez’s report at least states that Jones’ injuries aren’t anything to be concerned about, but there is still very little information about the nature of the accident at the time of reporting.

Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken did confirm what Lopez initially posted with a quote from an anonymous source stating the 79-year-old will be fine.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car crash tonight in Dallas and was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. “He’ll be fine,” source said,” Gehlken Tweeted at 10:21 PM CT.

What remains unknown is how the accident happened or why the Dallas Police Department is investigating, but the nature of the two reports imply that it’s a minor incident.

Where Jones’ Accident Took Place

Besides Gehlken and Lopez’s reports on the accident, Lopez’s colleague Matt Howerton reported both where the accident took place and which hospital Jones was transported to.

“BREAKING: @dallascowboys Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident this evening near Wolf and Harry Hines around 8:08 PM per sources with DFR and DPD. Sources tell @rlopezwfaa and myself Jones was transported to Parkland but injuries aren’t serious.”

In terms of the timing of the accident and timing of reporting, it appears as if about an hour and 45 minutes passed between the wreck and the initial Tweet from Lopez. Parkland Hospital is about a 2-mile, six-minute drive from where the accident approximately took place, according to Google Maps.

It’s worth noting that the area of the accident is close to the American Airlines Center where the Dallas Mavericks play, but the NBA team is currently out of town for the Western Conference Semifinals in Phoenix.

In an update, Gehlken reported that Jones stayed at his home on Wednesday night of the accident, and was just taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Jones Revealed Cowboys Draft Board

While Jones’ car accident is sure to make plenty of headlines, the longtime Cowboys owner was primarily in the news this past week after he showed cameras and media members his front office’s draft board for the 2022 NFL draft.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams wrote up, recent screenshots of the moment were enhanced by The Athletic reporter Jon Machota. An initial video of the moment also shows Jones’ son and Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones telling him to put the sheet down.

To prove to reporters that the Cowboys had Tyler Smith ranked higher on their board than Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson, Jerry Jones showed a copy of the team’s draft board. Jerry Jones: “I’m dead serious.” Stephen Jones: “Don’t show them that. … Put that sheet down.” pic.twitter.com/vvj2NV4aEr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2022

Analyzing the board shows that the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, took Dallas’ No. 1 and No. 2 players in Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibadeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

In terms of information about Dallas’ selection of Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith, the Cowboys elected to take a player at a position of need rather than the best talent remaining. Smith did not have a first-round grade, but Georgia safety Lewis Cine did and was ranked at No. 13 on Dallas’ board.