Ex-Cowboys HC Clowns Jerry Jones After Owner’s Recent Insult: ‘No Way’

The Dallas Cowboys may be focused on training camp and the beginning of preseason, but owner Jerry Jones has made headlines off the field.

Jones making headlines with his words or thoughts isn’t anything new for Cowboys fans. Since he bought the team in 1989, Jones has always been an outspoken owner and never shied away from sharing his two cents.

So when the Dallas owner again fired shots at former head coach Jimmy Johnson this week, it wasn’t shocking. Jones called the Super Bowl champion and former coach “sniveling” over his lack of a spot in the team’s Ring of Honor.

Now, Johnson is hitting back at Jones, although he is somewhat taking the high road. Johnson was asked on the Dan Le Batard Show what his thoughts were of Jones’ comments, and he basically laughed it off.

“I had to look up that word in the dictionary,” Johnson responded on the program on August 4. “I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled. Do you ever remember me sniveling? No way.”

Johnson was then asked if he thought Jones would uphold his claim that the coach would soon make the Ring of Honor, the 79-year-old said he “can never tell.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Jones’ Previous Comments

The reason why this has been a prevalent topic in the Cowboys fanbase has to due with history and recent statements. Johnson led the Cowboys to Jones’ first two Super Bowl rings, but he and the owner also undercut and slighted each other on their way to a public and contentious breakup.

However, Jones said at the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony that he would induct Johnson into the Ring. While his most recent comments state he plans still to do so, he said Johnson or anyone else’s opinions won’t affect how he goes about it.

“It’s BS for anybody to be making anything [of Johnson’s not being in the ring],” Jones said. “I’ve said I’m gonna put him in. Now when I put him in and the circumstances and what I do with that — there’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here. And I’ve got a lot of other lives out here that have laid a lot on the line on the field that need to be in that Ring of Honor as well… And so how I do that, what I do it with, I get to make that decision,” Jones said. “And it isn’t at the end of the day all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not.”

Johnson hasn’t been speaking frequently on the matter since August, but it’s clear Jones is tired of hearing about it and one Tweet from the former Cowboys coach could have played a factor.

Johnson Tweet May Have Upset Cowboys Owner

At the end of the 2021 season, Johnson was asked about the Ring of Honor situation by a fan on Twitter. In response, Johnson didn’t say anything outright negative about Jones, but said that he “hasn’t heard a word” about it happening.

It’s worth noting that Johnson even made a dubious quip in response to Jones saying he would induct the coach into the Ring, saying, “While I’m alive?” on the broadcast.

Former @dallascowboys QB @TroyAikman and current owner Jerry Jones join the set to talk with new Hall of Famer @JimmyJohnson and inform him that he will be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bINdwBiikw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 5, 2021

So although the two seemed to have most past their bad blood, it’s clear that there is still an issue at hand. With Dallas set to begin the 2022 season in less than a month, it’s hard to imagine Johnson getting in until 2023 at the earliest.