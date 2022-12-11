Cowboys Boss Jerry Jones Gives Key Update on OBJ Signing After Win

Jerry Jones confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys are still very interested in signing Odell Beckham Jr., despite some reported concerns over his health.

The Cowboys hosted Beckham for a visit early in the week after some recruiting from a distance. However, Dallas came away concerned about Beckham’s ability to contribute this season.

While rumors have swirled about the Cowboys’ interest waning, Jones said after a comeback victory against the Texans that is not the case.

“Not at all,” Jones said when asked if they’ve moved on from Beckham. “With a big exclamation point.”

Beckham told linebacker Micah Parsons that it’d be five weeks until he could get back on the field, which would rule out the rest of the regular season.

“He told me five weeks. Five weeks,” linebacker Micah Parsons said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “No trainer, no doctor, no anybody can tell a player who he feels. It’s your body. That’s for anything. Any part of your body [that’s] hurt. No one can tell you how your body is going to feel except for you. If that’s what he says, I always believe it. If they say no, my body hurts, I can’t go. You have to respect that.”

Cowboys Offense Comes Alive For Game-Winning Drive

The Cowboys’ offense did just enough to get the job done against the Texans, failing to show the dominance that a massive 17-point spread indicated. Tight end Dalton Schultz led the way with six catches for 87 yards but quarterback Dak Prescott failed to find his receivers with any consistency, with the Texans limiting the big plays.

The Cowboys’ top three receivers combined for 11 catches, with CeeDee Lamb limited to five catches for 33 yards. But in the end, the Cowboys came through with a 98-yard drive to win the game.

“We just needed the ball one more time,” Prescott said after the game during his on-field interview with FOX Sports.

The Cowboys did have James Washington active for the first time this season but he failed to register a catch. He was targeted once but took a big hit and dropped the ball.

The performance against the Texans could further spark the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham. Heading into Sunday, the Cowboys were averaging 39.8 points per game in the five weeks prior.

Jerry Jones Heaps Praise on Texans Quarterbacks

The Texans pulled out all the tricks as they tried to notch just their second win of the season. What kept the Cowboys off balance was using quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in a rotation, with Driskel providing more of a run threat.

The Texans quarterbacks combined for 213 yards through the air and a touchdown against the vaunted Cowboys defense, with Driskel also adding 36 yards on the ground on seven carries. Jones was not stingy in his praise for the QB duo after the game, maybe even going a bit over the top.

“Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre. Both of them,” Jones said after the game.

The Cowboys moved to 10-3 with the win and will head to Jacksonville next week to take on the Jaguars.