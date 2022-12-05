Jerry Jones Addresses Major Cowboys Injury: ‘I’m Sick for Him’

The Dallas Cowboys could be without one of their key starters for the remainder of the season.

During the Cowboys’ 54-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, starting cornerback Anthony Brown was carted off the field due to an injury suffered in the third quarter. According to team owner Jerry Jones, Brown may have suffered a torn Achilles — which would mean it’s a season-ending injury.

Via ESPN’s Todd Archer:

“I’m sick for him,” Jones said after the win. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”

Prescott Addresses Impact of Brown’s Injury

Brown has served as the team’s starting cornerback since his rookie season back in 2016. During his seven seasons in the league, he’s started 68 of his 93 career games.

Quarterback Dak Prescott spoke of how hard Brown took the injury following the game.

“I mean seeing him right after the game, obviously he’s taking it hard, expect him to take it hard. He’s a f****** competitor,” Prescott said. “He’s a guy that has fought his f****** ass off year in and year out to earn the respect, let alone his starting position and play time. … As (Jayron Kearse) told him, it’s a part of it. It’s a part of playing in this game, it’s a part of his story. It’s part of the journey. It will make you stronger.”

Prescott continued to stress the importance of Brown to the Cowboys.

“And I know he knows how much he means to this team and that we’re all there for him,” said Presott. “But very unfortunate and just hate to see it.”

Jones Expresses Confidence in Joseph to Step In

The Cowboys had already been dealing with injuries at the cornerback position with slot corner Jourdan Lewis having suffered a season-ending foot injury on Oct. 23. DaRon Bland had taken over slot cornerback duties since his injury.

Shortly after Brown’s injury, former second-round draft pick Kelvin Joseph took over cornerback duties. Joseph had appeared in just 164 defensive snaps as a rookie last season and 58 this season. Despite his inexperience, Jones expressed confidence in the second-year player.

“I think he can step up and build on what he’s done, and let’s make no bones about it, Joseph has had issues. I’m just saying that I think he can get this job done,” Jones said. “I think he can step in here and be a player for us, issues and all.”

The Cowboys’ defense has clearly been the strength of the team, ranking second in the league in points allowed per game (17.0 points) and first in passing yards allowed. Losing two of the team’s three top corners is sure to have some effect on the Cowboys moving forward.

Brown has allowed completions on just 54.4 percent of passes thrown his way during the 2022 season. Meanwhile, his projected replacement (Joseph) has seen just five pass attempts thrown his way this season.

The Cowboys’ other main backup at cornerback is Nahshon Wright. Despite the team’s injuries, Jones doesn’t see the team making an addition in free agency.

“Those guys aren’t out there available when you lose one. They really aren’t,” Jones said. “But we’re lucky to have that depth. You saw Bland come in and make some plays there tonight. But the one thing I think we’ve got is secondary depth. I think we have secondary depth.”