Jerry Jones Offers Major Update on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Extension

“I’ve never thought that we wouldn’t be making a contract,” Jones said to the Dallas Morning News. “I think that’s the best way for me to say it. The idea of doing it or not doing it has not been on the table from my perspective period at any time here.”

Jones told the Morning News that a Prescott extension is inevitable.

Still, there is a bit of a built in deadline for Prescott and the Cowboys to come to terms on a new deal. Prescott is due a $5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league-year, in March, so it would make sense for the Cowboys to try to have a new contract signed by then.

However, it is undoubtable that Prescott’s price tag went up this season, both because of the contracts that have been signed by Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow’s deal with the Cincinnati Bengals making him the highest-paid quarterback at $55 million, combined with his strong season.

After knocking off the Eagles in prime time, Prescott has passed for 3,505 yards with 28 touchdowns to only six interceptions this season.

“Don’t pay any attention to the discussion (of waiting too long),” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s meaningless. The only thing that is factual here is what I decide and what we decide as a team and what Dak decides. We know exactly where we are on the contract, years left on the contract and we should be, and are, about as close on that type of communication. … The timing on it remains to be seen.”