Jerry Jones Reveals Injury to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons popped up on the Week 14 injury report with a hip issue, limiting his practice availability prior to Sunday’s road tilt at Washington.

“Something that flared up in practice yesterday,” head coach Mike McCarthy said on December 10, via the official team website. “I don’t think it’s of a serious nature. … My understanding is it kind of started in the weight room on Monday and it was bothering him a little bit. So we’re just being cautious.”

Fortunately for the Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner, his availability for the game itself remains unchanged, with Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones tamping down worry over Parsons’ status.

“I don’t, on a personal basis, have a concern about it,” Jones said in a December 10 radio interview on 105.3 The Fan. “Its soreness. It’s from his strength and conditioning, and I think he would be the first to tell you he’d be out there right now. So it’s one that doesn’t have that kind of concern with his availability.”

Parsons was not given an injury designation on the week’s final status report. He will start alongside DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory against the surging Football Team, whose rushing offense ranks ninth-best in the NFL, averaging 124.4 yards per game.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Jerry Also Broached Pollard’s Status

Unlike Parsons, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who’s dealing with a foot injury, was given a designation for Sunday’s contest: questionable. After three consecutive DNPs (Did Not Practice), Pollard should be considered on the wrong side of that tag, though there’s hope he’ll play at FedEx Field.

“Tony’s working through it. We’ll see how it goes,” McCarthy said on December 10, via the official team website. “We’ll take it all the way up to the game.”

Initially classified as a sprain, Pollard revealed that he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his foot during last Thursday’s 58-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints. He considers himself a game-time decision — as does Jones.

“The issue is how he tolerates it. The injury is not one that is long-term in the nature of his mobility in the sense of a longer look, but it is something worth noting. It will be a game-time (decision),” Jones said of Pollard’s outlook, via 105.3 The Fan.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gallimore Set to Make 2021 Debut

Coinciding with the return of Gregory (calf) is this season’s unveiling of sophomore defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, sidelined on injured reserve after dislocating his elbow in the preseason.

The 2020 third-round pick is expected to be activated from IR and suit up against Washington, elevating Dallas’ defensive line to full strength for the first time this season.

“Neville’s really champing at the bit. I really liked his workload yesterday in the padded practice,” McCarthy said on December 10, via the official team website. “Randy was dealing with a cold earlier in the week so we’ve been smart with him as far as the reps. They both look good. I anticipate they’ll be ready to go come Sunday.”