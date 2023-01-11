Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Bold Message on Mike McCarthy’s Job Security

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs, but the speculation on head coach Mike McCarthy’s job security has not stopped.

The pressure to win in the postseason has been present since the coach arrived, as owner Jerry Jones has stated frequently that the team is ready to go win in the postseason. On January 10, the owner was put on the spot about McCarthy just before the playoff campaign.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, Jones was speaking to 105.3 The Fan about Dallas when he was asked about McCarthy’s job security. His answer was “emphatic.”

“Jerry Jones emphatic when asked how Cowboys playoff success could impact Mike McCarthy job security. If Cowboys lose to Bucs, could Mike be out? ‘No!’ Jerry exclaimed to @1053thefan. ‘I don’t even want to—no. That’s it.'”

Dallas has not won a playoff game since 2018, and has only won four total playoff games since their last Super Bowl in 1995. McCarthy is only responsible for one of those after the Cowboys lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in last season’s Wild Card round.

Jones Finds Silver Lining in Commanders Loss

Going into the final week of the season, Dallas had a chance to win the NFC East. They had won two straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles had lost two straight games and winning on the road against the Washington Commanders would be required to sneak past Philly.

Instead, Dallas suffered one of their worst losses of the year, losing 26-6. It was no doubt a punch in the mouth, but Jones is trying to view that as the type of alert the Cowboys need to play their best.

“We get to suck on that all week,” Jones said per ESPN reporter Todd Archer. “If that doesn’t make you want to get ready to go in about six, seven days, nothing else will. That was as thorough a butt-kicking as we’ve had this year, and we’re going to find out if that’ll get you ready or not. It should with what these guys are made of.”

Now, Dallas will have to hit the road to Tampa Bay to face quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. That was the likely destination even a couple of weeks ago, but they’re coming in with far less momentum after Sunday’s loss.

Like Cowboys, McCarthy Looking to Turn Around Playoff Record

The Cowboys brought in McCarthy due to his success with the Green Bay Packers, as the 59-year-old head coach led Green Bay to a win in Super Bowl XLV. However, the coach didn’t quite end his tenure with the Pack as he likely wanted to.

McCarthy had no problem winning playoff games, earning 10 total victories and making the NFC Championship game four times. The problem was putting together multiple wins, as he went 1-3 in those three Championship games and had four seasons where he went 1-1 in the postseason.

The challenge now for the Cowboys is trying to reach those heights again. McCarthy has shown he has that capability, and Dallas would gladly take 10 playoff wins over a 10-season span. It just starts with winning the first one.