Cowboys Jerry Jones Sends Ominous Message After ‘Most Painful’ Loss

In the tunnel underneath AT&T Stadium after the Dallas Cowboys’ stunning 48-32 blowout loss to the Packers on Sunday, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones knew that what all the gathered media—as well as all of Cowboys Nation—wanted to know was what he was going to do to fix the Cowboys. Fire Mike McCarthy? Hire Bill Belichick? Trade Dak Prescott?

Alas, before the questions could be asked, Jones let anyone within earshot know he would not be addressing those topics. Not yet, at least.

“I don’t have any thoughts on the reasons why or anything to do with the coaching, anything to do with the players,” Jones said. “This is one of my (biggest) surprises since I have been involved in sports. So this is, on that degree, I know how disappointed everybody is.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on how today’s playoff loss stacks with others in past: “This seems like the most painful. … This is beyond my comprehension.” Said he won’t speak to any specific coach or player. Not commenting about anyone. “I haven’t thought one second” about Mike… pic.twitter.com/m5M3SNXrP3 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 15, 2024

But Jones did make a statement that can only be considered ominous when it comes to McCarthy’s future in Dallas. He called the loss the “most painful” he could remember because he expected much bigger things from the team.

“I don’t have, I can’t reach back and look at a playoff loss but this seems like the most painful because we all had such great expectation and we had hope for this team,” Jones said. “I thought we were aligned in great shape, but it didn’t happen for us. It’s as fresh on me right now as it is on anybody else. But I won’t get into the addressing of any aspects of any part of it, from the coaching to the players to what’s around the corner.”

Cowboys Destined for a New Coach?

When an owner has high expectations that are not met, well, it’s almost always the coach who pays the price. And with some big-name candidates on the market—Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel—Jones is in position to dump McCarthy and bring in another proven commodity.

There were times during the game that it looked like Jones might fire McCarthy on the spot. As has become a staple in NFL games, Jones was repeatedly shown during the broadcast of the loss reacting angrily in the Cowboys owner’s box.

As one Twitter/X user wrote, “Jerry Jones is sick af about his Cowboys,” above an image of an upset Jones, shown with the Cowboys trailing 41-16.

Jerry Jones is sick af about his cowboys 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zzF5DnA1kd — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 15, 2024

But Jones did dodge the opportunity to directly address the future of McCarthy or anyone with the team, for that matter. The Cowboys’ murky future goes beyond McCarthy. The team has key players—Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons—who are free agents or eligible for extensions this offseason. Will Jones choose to continue to invest in a group that keeps flopping in the playoffs?

Jerry Jones Knows the Buck Stops With Him

He wasn’t saying, not at this point.

“I don’t have any comments or questions or answers for how and why we didn’t do what we wanted to,” Jones said. “I say this to our fans, how much you deserve us to not have this ending. I certainly in no way have spent any of my time over the last three hours asking how and why. What I’m zeroing in on I the fact that I thought we were in a position, everybody in this room thought we were in a position to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe get as far as our dreams might take us. We didn’t do it.”

And, give Jones credit, he acknowledged that as the owner and GM, he bears a significant responsibility for the Cowboys’ failure.

“On a personal basis, I’m floored,” Jones said. “But I know there is no world’s smallest violin being played for me. I get that. I understand that. And I know where the responsibility starts. And ends. I’ve got that real clear.”