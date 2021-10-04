Jerry Jones Questions Cowboys Coaching Decision

Fresh off of two interceptions, Trevon Diggs stood on the sideline late in the fourth quarter much to the confusion of fans and even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. After the Cowboys’ victory over the Panthers, a smiling Jones admitted it was a little early for some of the key Cowboys players to be sitting out but added that health likely played a factor in the decision.

“All of the respect in the world for them [Panthers], they’re, I mean, a solid team, got the quarterback playing well,” Jones told reporters after the Cowboys win. “Certainly, a very meaningful [win] due to the stature of Carolina, that was a very meaningful win and probably a little early to take some of your key guys out there near the end. I understand some of them were a little limited, had reasons for being out. But boy, you couldn’t cut the head off, they [Panthers] just kept coming.”

After the game, the Cowboys announced that Diggs was dealing with a back injury which is why he was not on the field to close out the fourth quarter. Diggs also confirmed the injury, noting the team was trying to be cautious in their approach.

“Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ‘was managing some tightness in his back’ late in game, per team spokesperson,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted. “Why coaches held him out.”

Here is a look at Jones’ comments after the Dallas win over Carolina.

McCarthy on Diggs: ‘He’s Definitely My Best Corner in the League’

Following the victory, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if Diggs was the best corner in the league. McCarthy cast his vote for Diggs and praised the cornerback’s hot start to the season.

“Well, I mean he’s definitely my best corner in the league and that’s all [that] matters for the Dallas Cowboys,” McCarthy responded. “So, he’s a player of the month and like I said earlier, he’s working on player of the month number two.”

Prescott on Diggs: ‘I Learned Long Ago in the Spring Not to Try Him on Those Routes’

Dak Prescott also praised Diggs after his two-interception performance, noting that opposing quarterbacks are experiencing what he goes against in practice. Prescott called Diggs the best cornerback in the NFL and explained why he has been so effective to start the season.

“I mean honestly that’s Diggs, some of these interceptions he’s getting, I learned long ago in the spring not to try him on those routes and those plays,” Prescott explained to reporters. “So, when he gets interceptions, I almost laugh like, ‘yeah i understand.’ I go back to, I want to say last year[s] training camp when he picked me off in back-to-back two-minute drills, and I knew then that there’s certain routes and certain concepts that you’ve got to know where he is and you’ve got to know his position.

“And he’s just a hell of a player, and he’s going to continue to get interceptions just because of the way he studies, because the way he goes about the game. He’s an instinctive player obviously, he has hands. He’s an old receiver so he’s disguising a lot of these guys and then also just playing the best guy on the field. He’s going to get the opportunity so just proud of him.”