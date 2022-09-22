Jerry Jones Oddly Teases Cowboys Quarterback Controversy

The Dallas Cowboys could potentially be looking at a quarterback controversy on their hands.

Team owner Jerry Jones addressed the idea that backup quarterback Cooper Rush could play so well that it could spark a quarterback controversy upon Dak Prescott’s return from injury.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entertained idea Cooper Rush could play well enough, team could win enough to force decision at QB when Dak Prescott able to return,” reported Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. ‘Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way to go? You’d want that controversy? Of course I would.'”

Jones’ Comments Come at Bad Time

The comments from Jones are a bit puzzling considering Rush is coming off of just his second career start — first of the season — in the Cowboys’ Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside of the fact that Rush is an unproven quarterback is the belief that Prescott is actually potentially close to a return. The 29-year-old quarterback returned to practice on Thursday, September 22 — he did not throw any passes — a little over a week following surgery.

Via Gehlken:

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is back on practice field, gripping and throwing a training ball,” says Gehlken. “Not throwing footballs yet or taking snaps, 10 days removed from surgery on right thumb fracture. But this is part of him building toward quick return. As early as Week 4 or 5, team says.”

According to Cowboys executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, Prescott could return as soon as Week 4 versus the Washington Commanders or in Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think the very best it would be, would be Washington (Week 4) or the Rams (Week 5),” Jones told Dallas-area radio station 105.3 The Fan on Monday, September 19. “I will say this: So far everything has gone his way, from the surgery to the swelling after the surgery was very minimal compared to what it can be. We’re just optimistic about it.”

Elliott Dismisses Jones’ QB Controversy Comments

The comments from Jones were immediately dismissed by starting running back Ezekiel Elliott as “clickbait.”

Via Clarence Hill Jr of The Star-Telegram:

“Ezekiel Elliott dismissed Jerry Jones words as marketing,” said Hill. “He said Jones is trying to sell, compared it to click bait of national media.”

Prescott is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the league. The veteran quarterback is a two-time Pro Bowl who has led the Cowboys to three playoff appearances in the past six seasons. He’s highly regarded to the point that Dallas committed $160 million to their franchise quarterback just prior to the 2021 season.

Hill also brings up how Jones sold the Tony Romo controversy in 2016 even after Prescott had been named the permanent starter for the rest of the season following Romo’s injury.

“Jerry Jones sold the Tony Romo controversy in 2016 even after Jason Garrett named Dak Prescott as the permanent starter,” said Hill. “Jones is always selling.”

Considering the amount of money the Cowboys have committed to Prescott and the fact that Rush has been a backup his entire career, one can assume that Jones’ comments are indeed more marketing than anything else.