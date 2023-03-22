Insider Teases Cowboys Next Move After Flurry of Additions

The Dallas Cowboys have done some heavy lifting bolstering the roster through trades and free agency and their next move will likely be retaining one of their own.

After bringing back pass-rusher Dante Fowler on a one-year deal, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News believes the next move for the Cowboys is re-signing defensive tackle, Johnathan Hankins.

“Dallas didn’t move the needle Tuesday the way it has with previous moves. But the Cowboys kept two of their own and added their first two free agents from outside the organization since this period began last week,” Moore reported. “Next up: work to re-sign defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, a person with knowledge of the club’s thinking said.”

Hankins came over from the Las Vegas Raiders via trade last season to help bolster the Cowboys run defense. When healthy, he was able to provide that for Dallas with his large frame, coming in at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds.

Hankins played in seven games last season with the Cowboys, including the postseason, notching 15 tackles and one sack.

Hankins, 30, won’t come at a large cost. He played on a one-year deal worth just over $1.3 million last season. For the price, it’d be a solid investment for a veteran who has played in Dan Quinn’s system.

“He’s a difference maker because he has the body type that no one else brings to the table,” Nick Eatman of the Cowboys’ official site wrote. “I think the Cowboys want to re-sign him but if it were me, I’d make him a little more of a priority.”

That being said, the Cowboys announced that they signed former first-round pick Takk McKinley to a deal on Wednesday. While he’s a notable name, McKinley did not appear in a game last season.

Cowboys Shift Isaac Alarcón to Defensive Line

The Cowboys have looked internally for a solution at defensive tackle, which includes moving Isaac Alarcón from the offensive line to defensive line. Alarcón was spending time at offensive guard and tackle but impressed so much on scout team that the Cowboys thought it was worth a shot for him to make the full-time move.

“Issac is a big strong and athletic player and has physical skill set to play offensive line or defensive line,” said Will McClay, the Cowboys’ VP of player personnel. “He did some things on scout team defense toward the end of the season that opened defensive coaches eyes to give him a serious look on defense. His time working with OL will also give him an understanding about what they are trying to do to him on defense.”

He’ll join Quinton Bohanna, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa on the interior. The Cowboys could also add another prospect through April’s NFL draft.

Cowboys Made Impact Move for Stephon Gilmore

The Cowboys defense was among the best in the league last season but they got better by adding veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a very affordable trade. Dallas gave up just a fifth-round pick for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore will pair up with Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs on the outside, giving the Cowboys two reliable cornerbacks. While Gilmore isn’t the player he once was, he’s still an above-average starter, which he proved last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

He started 16 games, nabbing a pair of interceptions and posted a coverage grade of 81.1 on Pro Football Focus.