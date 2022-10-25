Cowboys Strike Trade With AFC Foe for Nasty Longtime Starter: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are making roster moves ahead of the team’s upcoming Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears. Dallas traded for Las Vegas defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It is a low-risk move for the Cowboys who are essentially swapping a 2023 sixth-round pick for a 2024 seventh-round selection to acquire the veteran defender.

“Cowboys added a run stopper to interior, acquiring DT Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from Raiders in exchange for Cowboys’ 2023 sixth-round pick, person familiar with deal said,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken detailed on Twitter on October 25. “Timely move with the Bears, who totaled 243 rushing yards Monday, visiting Sunday.”

Prior to this season, Hankins started eight straight years in the NFL with the Raiders, Colts and Giants. The veteran defensive tackle spent the last five seasons with Las Vegas. Cowboys fans can expect Hankins to make an immediate impact in helping Dallas stop the run.

“PFF currently has Johnathan Hankins graded better against the run than every Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle except for Trysten Hill,” Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa tweeted.

The Cowboys Made a Trade Despite Downplaying Potential Deals

Some team is going to get a very good run defender in Johnathan Hankins and a top 25 DT in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/KYkjfsqj8K — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 17, 2018

The deal provides some hope that more moves could be on the way ahead of the November 1st trade deadline despite owner Jery Jones downplaying possible acquisitions on multiple occasions. During an October 21 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece,” Jones stated “there’s not one” when asked about a potential deal, but things clearly changed just days later.

“Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at, at this moment,” Jones remarked when asked about a possible deal. “Not one move but could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could and [we are] always looking to get better. But I think the reality of the situation I would say there’s not one.”

Hankins Was the No. 49 Overall Pick in the 2013 NFL Draft

DT Johnathan Hankins takes on the double team, sheds, and makes stop for minimal gain. Priority re-sign in off-season as he will be a free agent. Key piece to run defense. 🎥: ⁦@Rholm22⁩#Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/US2ZuSolil — Ramble Digital Media™ (@RambleDMedia) December 5, 2020

Hankins was the No. 49 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft and his play to start his pro career earned him a three-year, $27 million contract with the Colts in 2017, per Spotrac. The Cowboys land Hankins on a team-friendly $648,444 base salary and the veteran will be a free agent in 2023.

“We all know Hankins after many years of providing inside run defense at a premium level,” The Athletic’s Bob Sturm wrote in his most recent scouting report. “…Base down run stuffer, then they get him off the field on third [down]. He is what he is and right now that means he plays depth for them at a very nice 1/$1.3m price tag. With Nichols and Billings and Hankins, they are pretty beefy up front. 30 snaps per game.”