Jordan Love’s Girlfriend Trolls Cowboys After Packers’ Dominant Win

Jordan Love’s girlfriend danced on the Dallas Cowboys‘ grave after the Green Bay Packers handed them a 48-32 Wild Card beatdown on Sunday night.

Love’s girlfriend, Ronika Stone, had some fun at the expense of the Cowboys on social media after the lopsided win. She watched in person at AT&T Stadium as Love passed for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Packers QB posted a near-perfect quarterback rating of 157.2.

“Leaving so soon Cowboys fans?!” Stone wrote on Instagram in the second half with the game in hand. “What happened? I thought we were Dem Boyz.”

Stone also took to TikTok to gloat with a similar message.

“Just checking in to see if y’all are still dem boyz?!” Stone wrote while holding up a “W.”

The Packers have had an up-and-down season but Love is hitting his stride at the right time. He finished his first full season as the Packers’ starter with 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Love was a little more humble than his significant other after pulling off the upset victory. The Packers entered the matchup as a 7.5-point underdog.

“I think it just shows the world what we’re all about as a team,” Love said. “We’ve been counted out so many times. I think it was just a great team win tonight. All three phases were able step up. When we’re playing complementary ball like that, I think we’re tough to beat.”

Jerry Jones, Cowboys Stunned After Jordan Love-Led Upset

The Cowboys had high hopes for the postseason. After another 12-win season and an NFC East title, the feeling in Dallas was that this year would be different. It was anything but that. The Cowboys were chasing the Packers from the get-go in their Wild Card clash and Dallas never got close.

“What I’m zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were in position — everyone in this room thought we were in a position — to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe [go] as far as our dreams might take us. We didn’t do it,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “This is one of my [biggest] surprises since I’ve been involved in sport, period.

“On a personal basis, I’m floored. Not that there’s any world’s smallest violin for me being floored. I get that. I know where the responsibility starts and ends. I’ve got that real clear.”

The Cowboys are now going on nearly three decades without an appearance in the NFC Championship game.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Admits He ‘Sucked’ Against Packers

While Love thrived in the spotlight, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faltered. Prescott was an MVP candidate during the regular season, passing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He didn’t look like that player against the Packers.

Prescott’s final stat line — 403 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions — was deceiving. Most of his production came with the game out of reach and his two interceptions were costly, with one getting returned for a touchdown before the half. Prescott didn’t try to hide from taking the blame after the game.

“I sucked tonight, that was it,” Prescott said. “I got it going a little bit late but none of that mattered at that point. Fall, that’s all I really know how to do. It’s about winning … and getting to the last game and winning that as well. Yeah, tough.”

The Cowboys’ offseason now begins earlier than expected. The team will have to make some tough decisions on Prescott, coach Mike McCarthy, and others after the stunning defeat.