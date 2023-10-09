NFL Insider Shares Concerning Injury Update on Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin

The Dallas Cowboys were on the receiving end of a beatdown Sunday night, but the loss of an important weapon is only adding to the post-game hurt. KaVontae Turpin, the team’s primary special teams returner and wide receiver, suffered an injury that could keep him out for some time.

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Cowboys for a 42-10 victory at Levi’s Stadium, with the game never being close in the second half. Before that though, Turpin had an eventful first half with a touchdown and then his injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the first proper injury update on Turpin on October 9, saying that the initial diagnosis was a high ankle sprain but that an upcoming MRI would detail the severity of the injury.

“#Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin, who scored the team’s lone touchdown yesterday on a 26-yard TD, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss, source said. Those are generally 4-6 weeks, but he’s having an MRI to confirm and determine the severity,” Rapoport wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for both the Cowboys and the player, as head coach Mike McCarthy has increased Turpin’s involvement in the offense this year.

Turpin Scores Agaist 49ers, Finding Bigger Role in Offense

In 2022, Turpin introduced himself to NFL fans in a big way, albeit on special teams. Pro Football Reference shows that he averaged 10.4 yards per punt return and 24.2 on kick returns, earning himself a Pro Bowl spot for the position.

His usage on offense was minimal, but that changed to start the 2023 season. While he’s still not receiving touches at the same frequency as the starters, the Cowboys have started using him similar to how the 49ers use Deebo Samuel.

Through five games, Turpin has taken six handoffs for 66 yards and a touchdown as well as catching five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, the score coming against the 49ers. 116 total yards isn’t a huge number, for two scores in five games is a nice return.

KaVontae Turpin shows off the wheels and gets in the end zone 💨 @KaVontaeTurpin 📺: #DALvsSF on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/gzzkvIRUdj pic.twitter.com/1bwEuaj5pN — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2023

His touchdown catch against the 49ers shows that he can get open and bring the ball down when called upon, but now Dallas will wait and see when they get Turpin back on the field.

Cowboys and Mike McCarthy Dealing with Multiple Injuries

While Rapoport was the first to report the Turpin news, a follow-up post from Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins is even more discouraging. Apparently there are several players awaiting MRI results, and Turpin is just a small part of that.

“Cowboys awaiting MRI results on several players. Early diagnosis for returner KaVontae Turpin is high-ankle sprain,” Watkins posted on X. “Normally a 4-6 week injury. Result of MRIs will determine final results. As one team official noted this morning, ‘he’s the least of our worries.'”

Finally, the latest update at the time of writing comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who revealed that the team’s lead special teams gunner and defender CJ Goodwin has torn his pectoral muscle and is out for the year.

In some ways, the injury bug is avoiding the Cowboys’ major stars but it is still a major concern that key role players on special teams and otherwise are either out for an extended period or dealing with nagging injuries.