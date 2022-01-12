Kellen Moore Speaks Out on Potentially Leaving Cowboys After Playoffs

Kellen Moore is flattered to be receiving NFL head-coaching interest. But the big-brained offensive coordinator regrets to inform potential suitors that he remains employed with the Dallas Cowboys, and thus committed to his task at hand.

“We’re just focused on this (playoffs) thing,” Moore told Dallas media on Monday, January 10, via the official team website. “I’m smart enough to know that while I’m honored and feel very fortunate to be recognized in those conversations, you only get those when you’re around really good people and that’s what we have here. We have a really special group and a really special opportunity ahead of us.”

This has been the common refrain from Moore, 33, whom the Denver Broncos reportedly want to interview for their HC vacancy following Sunday’s dismissal of Vic Fangio. It is not yet known whether Moore will speak with Broncos brass, likely after the Cowboys’ Wild Card matchup against San Francisco on Sunday, January 16.

“Obviously, if the opportunity shows up that would be awesome. But we’ve got to take care of this thing first,” Moore said in December, via DallasCowboys.com. “We’ve got to make sure we’re still rolling, and this is obviously focus No. 1. We’ve got to put everything into this thing, and we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of ourselves.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys

Quinn ‘Leader’ to Become Next Broncos HC

Coinciding with Moore, the Broncos also submitted an interview request for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Following suit were requests from the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, according to media reports.

As of Monday, January 10, Quinn was considered the “clubhouse leader” to succeed Fangio in the Mile High City, per the Dallas Morning News. But the 51-year-old, too, is fully invested in Dallas’ postseason plans — “where my heart and my head are moving forward” — uncompromised by outside appeal.

“There’s just simply nothing to report on from my end,” Quinn said January 10, via DallasCowboys.com. “When job changes happen and coaches are let go, it’s a difficult time for them and their families, the assistants, the team, everybody that goes into that. It’s nice to hear if someone is interested. That’s not lost on me. … But there’s really nothing to add on my end. There’s not a lot of time management or anything that has to go into mine other than kicking ass and being right where my feet are. Hopefully, we can just talk Niners today because that’s where my heart and my head are moving forward.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

MIA Reportedly Wants Moore Meeting

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, January 11 that Miami has put in for an interview with Moore. The Dolphins, seeking a replacement for Brian Flores, are also interested in sitting down with Arizona Cardinals DC Vance Joseph, per Rapoport.

The #Dolphins have put in requests to interview #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and #AZCardinals DC Vance Joseph for their vacant HC job, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

Moore currently has the third-best odds (+650) to get the Dolphins job, behind Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll (+300), former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (+500), and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (+500), per Vegas sportsbook BetOnline.ag.