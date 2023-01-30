Ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Immediately Lands New Job

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has immediately found a new home after departing from the NFC East franchise.

Before parting ways with Dallas, Moore had been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator since January of 2019. But after a discouraging finish to the season that saw the offense score 12 points in a playoff loss, the former Cowboys QB has hit the road to Los Angeles.

According to NFL media insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the 34-year-old coach is now heading to the LA Chargers. Rapoport was first to break the news on January 30.

“Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas,” Rapoport Tweeted.

It didn’t take long for Moore to find a new gig, which is understandable due to his overall resume while with Dallas. The young offensive coordinator struggled at points, but the Cowboys’ offense was typically in the upper echelon of the NFL by most statistical metrics.

Moore Wanted ‘Fresh Start’

One of the more interesting details that have come out of the recent reports of Moore heading to the Chargers is that the former Boise State star wanted a “fresh start” after his time with Dallas.

NFL media insider Mike Garafolo added the details in a Tweet in response to Rapoport’s initial post.

“The #Cowboys’ parting with Kellen Moore was truly mutual, as he knew he could land somewhere else quickly. Jerry Jones realized Moore, a longtime coach and player in Dallas, wanted a fresh start and allowed him out of his contract. Moore now heads to the #Chargers,” Garafolo wrote.

Moore came up through the coaching ranks with the Cowboys after retiring from the NFL while a member of the team, initially starting as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to OC by the following offseason, and was even kept between the firing of Jason Garrett and the hiring of current head coach Mike McCarthy.

In all, Moore had been with the organization since 2015. It makes sense that he could want a new challenge, but it also makes sense that Dallas wanted a new contributor as offensive coordinator after struggles in important games.

Cowboys’ McCarthy Calling Plays

Besides Moore’s departure being a mutual agreement, another detail to note is that McCarthy will now be taking on play-calling duties, regardless of who comes in to replace Moore at the OC role.

Dallas Morning News’ David Moore first reported the change of duty, with his report that it was a factor in the Cowboys electing to move on. Now, Dallas’ next offensive coordinator will be stepping into a significantly different role than the one Moore had.

McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers while being the lead play caller for the squad’s offense, but had given that responsibility to Moore in his first offseason with the Cowboys.

Now that he has established a familiarity with the roster, McCarthy should be more than comfortable and informed on how to best use the weapons the Cowboys have at their disposal.