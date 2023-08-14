Cowboys May Cash in on ‘Trade Chips,’ Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be mentioned in potential NFL trade rumors given the team’s defensive depth. Fresh off a Cowboys training camp visit,Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects Dallas to explore potential deals with the defensive line and cornerback depth acting as “trade chips at the end of the month.”

“Veteran Jonathan Hankins has been a pleasant surprise next to Smith, too, which has given Dallas a really deep group up front,” Breer wrote on August 4, 2023. “That sort of depth exists in the secondary, too, so it stands to reason that the Cowboys could use guys in those areas as trade chips at the end of the month.”

Breer did not mention potential trade candidates by name but here are a few players for fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks: Quinton Bohanna, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Jourdan Lewis, Dorance Armstrong and Kelvin Joseph. None of these players are likely to land Dallas much more than a future day-three pick in return, but a potential deal(s) would be preferable over releasing the defenders without receiving anything in return.



Dallas Cowboys Rumors: The Front Office Could Explore Trading Veteran Defensive Lineman, Says Insider

It is notable that Breer is one of two insiders to weigh in on the Cowboys potentially trading away veteran defenders. Like Breer, ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested a similar trade idea after his own training camp visit. The NFL insider cited Seattle as a potential trade partner for one of Dallas’ veteran pass rushers.

“Dallas looks pretty loaded on defense, particularly up front,” Graziano detailed after an August 3 Cowboys training camp visit. “And while it’s great to have depth, the Cowboys could have some tough choices on the defensive front come roster cut-down day. Don’t be surprised if teams (Seattle?) looking for defensive line depth come calling to see if Dallas wants to trade someone away rather than cut them.”

Jourdan Lewis & Dorance Armstrong Likely Hold the Most Trade Value for the Dallas Cowboys

Lewis and Armstrong are the two Cowboys veterans that likely hold the most value of the trade candidates mentioned above. Armstrong is coming off posting a career-high 8.5 sacks but is slated to have a $7.25 million cap hit. This is a high price for a player who may not start in 2023.

The situation is different for Lewis who is recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury the corner sustained last October. DaRon Bland was a revelation in Lewis’ absence potentially making the veteran expendable.

Lewis has a $5.8 million cap hit as the defender enters the final season of his three-year, $13.5 million contract. It remains to be seen what Lewis’ trade value is given the corner is returning from a significant injury.

“Defensive end, corner and safety appear to be the three positions where there may be enough depth to flip guys who may not see the field much to either shore up other positions or get future draft capital,” USA Today’s K.D. Drummond detailed on August 8.

“Dorance Armstrong is probably the leading candidate to be traded after Lewis. The DE group is a strong five and if any of the rookies show capable than there’s savings and Armstrong is young enough to command a reasonable return. Either Wright or Joseph could be shopped with their draft pedigree and safeties Coyle and Thomas could merit interest.”