Lions Star Aidan Hutchinson Calls Out Cowboys After Blowout

Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson wanted a second shot at the Dallas Cowboys but he won’t be getting revenge this postseason.

The Lions won their Wild Card matchup 24-23 against the Los Angeles Rams, advancing to the divisional round. But the Cowboys were unable to hold up their end of the bargain. Dallas was walloped by the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers, 48-32.

With Dallas out of the picture, the Lions get another home game. They are awaiting the winner of Monday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Hutchinson will take it but it sounds like he would have preferred a shot at the Cowboys.

“I think we all wanted Dallas again but the fact that we’re back here again next week is a blessing,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson and the Lions wanted a second shot at the Cowboys due to a controversial Week 17 loss. Detroit scored a touchdown with less than 30 seconds left and appeared to take the lead on a 2-point conversion play that was later called back. The Cowboys won 20-19.

Hutchinson was vocal after that loss, saying: “Screw it. I’d rather beat them in the playoffs anyway, so that’s kind of my mentality.”

Dak Prescott, Cowboys Stunned After Loss to Packers

The Cowboys were trampled by a Packers team that entered the matchup as a 7.5-point underdog. The Dallas defense had no answers for Jordan Love and Co. and the high-flying Cowboys’ offense — which averaged an NFL-high 30.1 points per game — looked out of rhythm for most of the matchup.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 403 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. But that stat line is a bit deceiving, with the majority of his production coming with the game out of reach. Prescott’s two interceptions — one a pick-six — were flipped into 14 points by the Packers.

Prescott put together an MVP-level campaign in the regular season, passing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. But none of that mattered after the Cowboys got bounced from the postseason much earlier than expected following a 12-5 regular season.

“I’m not a guy who lives in the past,” Prescott said. “I sucked tonight, that was it. I got it going a little bit late but none of that mattered at that point. Fall, that’s all I really know how to do.”

Cowboys Weighing Major Changes After Loss to Packers

The Cowboys will have to weigh some significant changes after the loss. That could include the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. He’s been tremendous in the regular season — amassing a 42-25 record — but has only managed one playoff win as the Cowboys skipper.

McCarthy did not want to speak on the speculation about his job security after the loss.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re disappointed,” McCarthy said. “I got a whole team in the locker room that’s hurting. Haven’t thought past the outcome of this game.”

Prescott came to the defense of his head coach, saying he should be on the hot seat as well after the lopsided outcome.

“He’s been amazing,” Prescott said. “I don’t know how there can be [questions about his job], but I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well, honestly. That guy, I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success they’ve had because of him. I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl, and that’s the standard of the league and damn sure should be the standard of this place. I get it, but add me to the list in that case.”