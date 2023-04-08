Cowboys Pushed to Pursue Packers Legend to Fill Key Hole

The Dallas Cowboys have done some significant work this offseason to address their needs but still have a very clear need at kicker.

The kicking game has been a big hole for the Cowboys in recent years and the team has already decided to move on from kicker Brett Maher, who struggled mightily in the postseason.

Maher had a strong regular season with the Cowboys but everything crumbled down the stretch. He missed five of six PAT attempts in the postseason, including four in a 31-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told reporters this offseason that the team plans to “start over” at the position, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy Could Reunite With Mason Crosby

Robbie Gould & Mason Crosby still out there. #Cowboys really need to put a star on one of their helmets. — Isaac Simpson (@Isaac__NBA) March 20, 2023

While the Cowboys would ideally find a long-term fit at the position, landing a veteran like Mason Crosby could do the trick as they eye a run at a Super Bowl.

LP Cruz of Blogging the Boys floated Crosby and fellow veteran Robbie Gould as potential options for the Cowboys.

Gould has been one of the most consistent kickers throughout his career, having a span from 2016-2018 in which Gould made 82 of 85 field goal tries (96.4%). Gould, however, was more erratic last season between 40-49 yards, missing four of eleven kicks in that range. Crosby, on the other hand, has been all over the place in recent years, alternating one good season with a shaky one. Crosby’s familiarity with head coach Mike McCarthy dating back to their years in Green Bay will once again bring a familiar face into the fold that has a connection to the current coaching staff.

Signing Crosby — or Gould — would have to come with considerations on what it would cost. Crosby was making around $4.3 million on his last contract with the Green Bay Packers, although there’s no guarantee he could find that number as a free agent. He’s been a Green Bay lifer but at this stage of his career, Crosby might enjoy playing his home game indoors at AT&T Stadium rather than in frigid conditions.

Cowboys Only Kicker is Under Contract is Tristan Vizcaino

The only kicker currently under contract with the Cowboys is Tristan Vizcaino, who was originally brought on during the postseason last year as an insurance policy with Maher struggling. He never saw action but the Cowboys decided to bring him back this offseason.

While he’s stuck around, it would be foolish for the Cowboys to roll with Vizcaino, especially with no competition. He has hit 11 of 12 of his career field goal attempts and 15 of 20 extra-point tries over four NFL seasons.

Another option for the Cowboys is to draft a kicker that they feel can be part of the long-term solution. CBS Sports has Maryland’s Chad Ryland as the top kicker in the draft, followed by B.T. Potter (Clemson) and Jack Podlesny (Georgia). It’s always a risk but if the Cowboys have a