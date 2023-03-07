Cowboys Meet with Up-and-Coming QB Who Wants to ‘Stay Home’ in Dallas

The situation at quarterback could be changing for the Dallas Cowboys as the team approaches another NFL draft cycle and free agency period.

The Cowboys are committed to current starting quarterback Dak Prescott but the backup position appears open, as Cooper Rush is set to be a free agent and will likely be looking for a bigger contract after impressing in 2022.

Now, TCU star quarterback Max Duggan could be the next quarterback in Dallas’ silver and blue. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Duggan told reporters that he visited with the Cowboys and would be “excited” to play in Arlington, Texas.

“I got to meet with them and just go over some stuff, get to know me, get to know them, go over some ball, just start building that relationship. I thought it was a good meeting,” Duggan said. “It’d be really exciting to be able to go learn obviously in Dallas with coach (Mike) McCarthy and learn under Dak and learn how to be a pro and everything he’s done to be successful… It would be special to stay home and be part of the Cowboys franchise.”

Duggan put together a special season with the Horned Frogs, and there’s a lot to like about the 21-year-old as a quarterback prospect.

Duggan Leads TCU to National Championship Game

In his first three seasons with TCU, Duggan didn’t exactly set the world alight. The program was transitioning from the Gary Patterson era, and, while Duggan didn’t have abysmal seasons, he never threw for more than 16 touchdowns or 2100 passing yards until 2022.

However, his mobility was always a major factor. He totaled 1433 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns over his first three years according to Sports Reference. That set the table for his Heisman hopeful campaign in his senior year, and he lived up to the hype.

Last fall, the Horned Frogs’ QB totaled 3698 passing yards and a whopping 32 passing touchdowns, chipping into the running game with 423 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. On the back of his performances, TCU was able to reach the national championship game for the first time.

Duggan played four full seasons at TCU, and his development was apparent in the steps he took forward in 2022. Dallas would be getting a QB that still needs work, but has earned a lot more reps than some of the other draft options.

Cowboys Speak on TCU QB

Dallas has been keeping an eye on Duggan for a while, as the team went and watched the QB perform at the Senior Bowl earlier this season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had praise for the QB, calling the 21-year-old the best-looking passer at the event.

“He just looked comfortable. He looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around,” Jones said according to Sports Illustrated. “He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.”

That being said, Duggan didn’t light up the Senior Bowl during a major opportunity to impress NFL scouts. He completed 4 of his 9 passing attempts for 26 yards and lost a fumble.