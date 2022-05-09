Mayor of Dallas Calls for NFL to Add Second NFL Franchise to City

If the mayor of Dallas has it his way, a future NFL expansion team should head to Texas and be a crosstown rival to the Dallas Cowboys.

Since 1960, the Cowboys have represented the Dallas and Fort Worth area. With five Super Bowl rings and a dominant 1990s dynasty, the fanbase has expanded exponentially but the team has always had its roots in “D-Town.”

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson turned heads on May 5 when he Tweeted out his desire for a second NFL team to play in the area, stating that DFW is economically ready and has a culture that cares about football.

“The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams,” Johnson Tweeted. “Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY… We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas. It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl in the City of Dallas?”

Johnson then threw out the Los Angeles Chargers or Jacksonville Jaguars as teams that could move and be Dallas’ two AFC teams. But before looking into those two teams as potential options, it’s also worth noting that Johnson commented on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones directly.

Mayor Speaks on Cowboys Owner

Calling for a direct competitor in the home market doesn’t exactly come off as a message of support for the Cowboys, but Johnson insisted that Jones and his franchise has nothing to worry about.

In another Tweet, Johnson referenced the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Yankees as teams that dominate financially despite being in two-team markets.

“Jerry Jones owns the crown jewel of the @NFL. I don’t think the @Lakers or @Yankees are bothered one bit by the existence of the @LAClippers or @Mets,” Johnson posted on May 6. “Cowboys are a stronger brand with a more global fan base than either of these two. You’re underestimating Jerry Jones AND DALLAS!”

It’ll be interesting to see if Jones responds to Johnson’s idea, but he likely has no incentive to see another team vying for Dallas’ support. Johnson also claimed he’s “spent time” with Jones, and the idea that he would be “scared” of a second franchise is an “insult” to the Cowboys owner.

Jaguars or Chargers in Dallas?

It’s interesting that Johnson initially speaks on an expansion team, but then names the Chargers or Jaguars as teams that should move. While those teams may not be famous for their fanbases or attendance, could either realistically move in the near future?

The answer is: not really.

The Chargers are locked into a 20-year lease at their $1 billion new home in SoFi Stadium according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. It’s a convoluted deal that also involves the Los Angeles Rams, so breaking away before the end of their lease would be very difficult.

As for the Jaguars, the Florida franchise is currently building a new state-of-the-art practice facility next to TIAA Bank Field, and owner Shad Khan is redeveloping a nearby area in a project that will cost $300 million of his own money according to USA Today.

Basically, both teams have roots planted or things growing. If Dallas ever gets a second team, a brand new expansion would be the most likely scenario that happens.