Ex-Cowboys 2nd-Rounder Back on Market After Release from Dolphins

The Dallas Cowboys have had a busy start this week in terms of transactions, but the Miami Dolphins are also adding to the Dallas news cycle. The Cowboys dealt former cornerback Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in a trade, but they could add him back just months later.

Joseph was in need of a fresh start after an underwhelming start to his Cowboys career that included off-the-field issues. But that hasn’t panned out, and the Dolphins announced his release on November 14.

“Roster Moves | We have activated WR River Cracraft off injured reserve and waived CB Kelvin Joseph,” Miami’s official X account posted.

Joseph was an impressive college prospect while at LSU and Kentucky, and it’s clear that teams still think he has upside. The Dolphins wouldn’t have traded for him otherwise. But this release now leaves him in free agency and in need of a new team.

The Cowboys are missing Trevon Diggs this season due to injury. But it’s hard to see a scenario where Dallas and owner Jerry Jones would bring Joseph back. Crazier things have happened, but the odds aren’t in favor of a reunion.

Joseph Heads to Dolphins in Trade

In many ways, it seems as if Joseph was unlucky to start his career. He contracted COVID-19 in the 2021 offseason after getting drafted, and then he suffered an injury in the preseason that put him on the injured reserve.

Rookie snaps are invaluable, and Joseph had his cut into drastically. As PFR shows, he only made 10 appearances in 2021, getting on the field for just 164 defensive snaps. He did make two swat down two passes and earn a tackle for loss, but there wasn’t any game-breaking plays put on tape.

His second-year could’ve been his chance to make an impact, but he was named a person of interest in the investigation of a fatal murder in April of 2022, as Yahoo reported. He was later deemed unrelated to the shooting and not charged with any crimes. Still, it’s not the kind of offseason drama that any team wants.

He made 16 appearances in 2022, but played just two more snaps than he did in 10 games as a rookie. That’s not a good sign for high draft picks. Sure enough, the Cowboys eventually dealt him to Miami this past August in exchange for Noah Igbinoghene.

Joseph has made two appearances for the Dolphins this season. Both came in garbage time of a blowout win and a blowout loss. The 24-year-old made two tackles across those games.

Cowboys Lose CB for 2023 Season

On the same day as Joseph’s release, a report that Dallas is going to leave CB C.J. Goodwin on injured reserve also arrived. Goodwin is a special teams focused player, but has gotten snaps on defense as well. As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams recently covered, Goodwin will see out the season away from the field as will linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

It’s unfortunate for both Goodwin and the Cowboys. Good teams need good special teams players, and Goodwin’s ability as a punt gunner and general “swiss army knife” in those spots was useful.

Simultaneously, it also cuts into Dallas’ depth and robs Goodwin of playing time, who is now 33 years old. He may not have many seasons left, and losing the remainder of 2023 must sting.