Cowboys Could Bench $82.5 Million Starter After Worrying Performances

The Dallas Cowboys are now reeling from back-to-back road losses, and part of that issue has been poor blocking in the passing game. Dallas has given up 14 sacks in their past four games, and Terence Steele’s lackluster performances have been a key part of that.

Steele was handed a $82.5 million, five-year contract this past offseason but has not lived up to the salary. Through 15 games, the veteran tackle has been given a 50.3 grade by Pro Football Focus. The site also states that his seven sacks allowed are tied for the eighth-most in the NFL.

In the Christmas Eve loss to the Miami Dolphins, Steele was one of three Cowboys players to receive a sub-50-point grade. And while it’s far from ideal to bench a high-paid player, Dallas can’t afford to allow their current rate of sacks.

Chuma Edoga had to step in for left tackle Tyron Smith against Miami, but if Smith is getting healthy, it may be time for Edoga to play at right tackle instead of Steele. This is not to say that the Cowboys should look to end their relationship with the tackle, but they cannot afford to have him allowing sacks in the playoffs.

Other Offensive Issues Plaguing Dallas

Besides poor blocking, the Cowboys also seemed to get away from their best offensive weapon: CeeDee Lamb. Dallas’ No. 1 receiver started hot with a 49-yard touchdown reception, but Dallas QB Dak Prescott did not target him for nearly two quarters.

After the game, the former Oklahoma Sooner was clearly frustrated about how he was utilized. As Heavy’s Sean Deveney covered, Lamb referred to the situation as “weird.”

“They wasn’t doing anything,” Lamb said to media on December 24. “I don’t know. I just felt like, if I am going to be involved, just keep me involved. And in the game, do what they gotta do. But yeah, I agree. It was weird, that second and third quarter. Very weird.”

It was still an impressive statline for Lamb, who totaled 6 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. He’s already amassed stats that would make 2023 his best season ever. But it matters little if the Cowboys aren’t winning important games.

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Aims at Refs After Dolphins Loss

The frustration is also evident on the defensive side of the ball. Pass rusher Micah Parsons added another half-sack against the Dolphins, but he was not able to impact the game like he would’ve liked.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Parsons vented about the contest and the officiating.

“It’s mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, and the positions that we get put in,” said Parsons said. “We just have to learn how to fight the adversity. I know a lot of it is BS, but it’s the world we live in. We’ve got the star on our helmet. … It’s just hard to play defense.”

Dallas held a dynamic Dolphins offense to just one touchdown. But Miami moved the ball enough to kick five field goals, including the game-winner from Jason Sanders.