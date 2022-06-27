Micah Parsons Creates $50K Diamond Chain with Cowboys Jersey [LOOK]

When you become one of the Dallas Cowboys‘ most important players, you can start to dress and spend like it. Just ask Micah Parsons.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year has enjoyed a much different offseason than his first offseason this past fall. Dallas fell short in the playoffs, but Parsons announced himself as a premier player in the league with an All-Pro rookie campaign.

His rookie NFL deal is worth $17.1 million (more on that later,) and now Parsons is showing off what kind of jewelry he can buy with that kind of pay. His latest purchase comes in the form of a $50,000 chain according to TMZ.

Micah Parsons turned his Dallas Cowboys jersey into a $50,000 piece of jewelry! https://t.co/gfpkFli4lG — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 26, 2022

The outlet explains that Parsons went to renown jeweler Christian Johnson, who crafted the chain that is “worth around $50k.” The chain features 30 carats of VVS diamonds, has Parsons name on the back of the mini jersey, and even has an NFL patch.

What’s more exciting is that Johnson told TMZ that his company, Shopgld, has already received approval from the league to sell “smaller versions” of the chain and that Cowboys fans can start buying those ahead of or during the 2023 NFL season.

Parsons Following Legendary Rookie Season

Reggie White and Dwight Freeney. Those are the names Parsons has associated himself with after his 13-sack rookie campaign. While the Cowboys linebacker did not break the rookie record for sacks in a season, he tied the two legendary names above.

Parsons’ 30 QB hits are the most by a rookie since the stat has been recorded, per CBS Sports. Further, his 20 tackles for loss are the second-most by a rookie ever, with Parsons tying Freeney again as well as standout Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David.

In terms of first-year impact, Parsons is arguably unmatched in terms of 2021 first-round draft picks. Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase won the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but even Chase didn’t reach first-team All-Pro at his position.

What Dallas fans should be most excited for is that Parsons has three seasons ahead for cheap. Spotrac states his cap hit for 2022 is just $3.88 million, while his final rookie season contract will only be a $5.4 million cap hit.

Cowboys LB Hungry for More

Replicating an All-Pro season is a hard enough task, but the 23-year-old linebacker clearly wants more. As Heavy previously covered, Parsons is looking to break records.

“Yeah, 15’s like the minimum. 15’s what I wanna hit,” the linebacker said according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record.”

23 would set the NFL single-season sack record, surpassing the mark previously set by New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. Parsons has to share the edge-rushing responsibilities with veterans like DE DeMarcus Lawrence, but that doesn’t seem to bother Parsons.

While calling his shot for the NFL sack record, Parsons also told CB Trevon Diggs to look out. Diggs tied the Cowboys’ franchise record for interceptions in a season with 11 picks in his rookie season in 2021, but Parsons wants to outdo him in 2022.

“I told [Trevon Diggs] I might lead the team in picks this year,” Parsons said per NFL.com. “We don’t got no money on it, but I’ve been really practicing my hands this year to get my hands on a couple picks this year.”