Cowboys Fanbase Blasts All-Pro Voters After Micah Parsons Snub

After Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not voted as a first-team All-Pro, the Cowboys fanbase is making themselves heard. Parsons made the ffirst teamin his first two seasons in the NFL, but has been omitted for 2023.

The list was released on January 12, with a total of four Cowboys players making the first team. Another five players were named to the second team, including Parsons. At the time of writing, the 24-year-old has not commented on the release but plenty of people in the Cowboys’ world have.

One fan called it an absolute joke that Parsons and QB Dak Prescott were left to the second team.

“Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott being 2nd team is an absolute joke! Watch the tape, Micah is the best defensive player in the NFL, no other player draws the attention of the Oline like he does. Dak’s numbers speak for themself, dude sat about 8 quarters worth due to blowouts,” @TbH10_ wrote on X.

Cowboys Wire’s Ben Grimaldi also chimed in and didn’t mince words on the snub.

“Micah Parsons not being 1st team All-Pro is stupidity at its finest,” Grimaldi wrote.

@NoHuddle speculated on how Parsons may feel, saying that this could be plenty of motivation heading into the first playoff game.

“Let’s hope Micah Parsons is taking this First Team All-Pro snub as badly as we all will. Anytime you can leave off a guy who’s double teamed more than anyone else and still put more pressure on a quarterback than anyone else in the league, you gotta do it I guess.”

Full List of Cowboys All-Pros

While Parsons being left off the first team stings for Dallas fans, it is still an honor to make the list at all. Further, it’s a testament to the team that nine players made the list, as seen below:

First Team:

WR CeeDee Lamb

G Zack Martin

CB DaRon Bland

K Brandon Aubrey

Second Team:

LB Micah Parsons

QB Dak Prescott

T Tyron Smith

G/T Tyler Smith

P Bryan Anger

For Lamb, it is his first-ever inclusion on the first-team list after making the second-team last year. The inclusion of Aubrey caps off an unbelievable first season for the kicker, who was making field goals in the USFL just a year ago.

It’s also the first nod for Tyler Smith. The second-year lineman has impressed early on in his career, and is now starting to receive plaudits.

Parsons Makes History

The exclusion of Parsons may be extra surprising because he set a new career-best with 14 sacks in 2023. In each regular season, he has improved his output but remained remarkably consistent. Now over the 40-sack mark just three years in,

As Heavy’s Matt Lombardo recently covered, he joins an elite group of pass rushers. There are only four other players who have accomplished that feat: Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, Aldon Smith and Dwight Freeney.

Parsons has quickly become a major name in the NFL and the focal point of the defense. And with two years left on his contract, Dallas is in prime position to keep him around for a long time.