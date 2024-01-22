Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Breaks Silence on Rumors About Future

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to social media on Sunday to distance himself from comments made by his brother, Terrence Parsons Jr.

The drama in Dallas has been plentiful since the Cowboys were bounced in the Wild Card round by the Detroit Lions. Terrence Parsons was among the family members of star Cowboys players to voice their displeasure.

“I can’t wait because y’all are really clueless out here,” Terrence Parsons wrote as part of a series of posts defending his younger brother. “The greatest crimes to this man is being done by his own organization… Y’all gonna miss him when he goneeeeeeeee.”

Terrence Parsons also took some shots at the Cowboys’ fan base in his viral tweets. Micah Parsons looked to put an end to the drama with a statement from his account.

“Any comments made by Terrence Parsons Jr are his & his alone,” Micah Parsons tweeted. “As you know if I have something to say I’m not afraid to say it. I love my team, my brothers on my team and the city of Dallas and I’m more committed than ever to bring a championship to the greatest fan base on earth.”

Shortly after Micah’s statement, his brother backtracked a bit and accused outlets of “twisting his words.”

“LITERALLY I have my own voice… I said nothing to disrespect any player,” Terrence Parsons said. “Been a cowboys fan SINCE BIRTH i want nothing but the best for every person & player apart of the organization. Twisting my words for click bait ain’t it.”

Micah Parsons Floated Idea of Leaving Cowboys Previously

It’s not the first time there has been scuttlebutt about Parsons potentially leaving the Cowboys. He joked about it on January 11 while discussing his defensive coordinator Dan Quinn potentially leaving for a head coaching job.

“Dan’s my guy,” Parsons told reporters. “And if he do leave me, it’s always love. He might take me with him, you never know.”

Reaching an extension with Parsons this offseason will be a priority for the Cowboys. He’s signed through 2024 on his rookie deal with a fifth-year option. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones cited having to pay Parsons during the holdout of star guard Zack Martin in July.

“It’s not about precedent. It’s about facts,” Jones said. “We need the money to pay Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. That’s a fact.”

Dak Prescott’s Brother Also Creating Stir With Comments on Cowboys

The drama has been a family affair this week for the Cowboys. Tad Prescott, the brother of Dak Prescott, also took to social media with a message for the fans in Dallas.

“Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get Dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas,” Tad Prescott wrote. “The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings.”

Like Parsons, Prescott is also heading into what could be an eventful offseason. Prescott passed for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating last season.

Without a change to his contract, Prescott will count $59.455 million against the cap next season. Dallas is likely to extend him to lower that number. And frankly, the team does not have a ton of options outside of that.