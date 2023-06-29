Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Calls Out Rivals With Strong Message

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons issued a challenge to his rivals to step into the jungle with him.

Parsons has been hard to work preparing for his third NFL season, which he enters with an even larger target on his back. Parsons has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league, capable of blowing up opponents’ game plans. He’s been named a first-team All-Pro in his first two seasons, which puts him in elite company. Bob Hayes (1965-66) is the only other Dallas player to accomplish the feat.

With his reputation as a game-wrecker growing, Parsons is alright knowing that his competition will be game-planning to stop him. He welcomes the challenge.

“If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches,” Parsons said Tuesday, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit, you’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

Parsons’ stats speak for themselves. In 33 career games, he has piled up 149 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Micah Parsons Bulking up for Big Year

Parsons found himself playing more in the trenches last season and admitted that it caused some significant wear and tear. Parsons played just 195 of his 1,062 total snaps as an off-ball linebacker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

“People don’t understand that trench warfare. I’m not gonna lie, when I was playing linebacker a whole lot last year, my body was way more fresh,” Parsons said in December. “There were some plays I wouldn’t get touched. When you’re on the line, you’re getting touched every play.”

In preparation for next season, Parsons has been adding some lean muscle. He is currently weighing in at 248 pounds but plans to play next season at around 255.

“It’s about stability,” Parsons said. “Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don’t come across. Especially in the groin. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible.”

Micah Parsons Not Officially Changing Positions to DE

There was talk about Parsons making a shift from outside linebacker to defensive end full-time. However, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn shot that down.

“He is a pass-rushing linebacker,” Quinn said to a group of reporters at OTAs. “So if you ever need position changes, come to me. I think what he was probably trying to say is that I’m really emphasizing some pass-rush into my offseason.”

It might be hard to categorize Parsons next season. He expects to play all over the field in a variety of roles.

“We’re doing a lot of special things,” Parsons said. “I don’t want to give a lot away right now, but it’s going to be a really cool year. I’m probably going to play like eight positions this year.”

Eight might be a stretch but there’s little doubt that Parsons can do just about anything on a football field and be effective. Parsons earned an overall grade of 91.6 on Pro Football Focus.