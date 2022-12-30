Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Drops Strong Demands on Jerry Jones After Titans Win

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 12-4 after Thursday’s 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, and now Micah Parsons has something to say.

The Cowboys’ defensive end and the defense held a short-staffed Titans offense to 13 points, despite dealing with the offense’s three first-half turnovers. But Parsons has no complaints about the offense. Instead, he’s demanding that star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gets a pay raise.

Early on December 30, Parsons quote-tweeted a graphic from the team with a simple, two-word message: “pay him!”

The Cowboys’ original post was celebrating the fact that Lamb has reached the 100-reception mark on the season, becoming the third player in team history to do so after Michael Irvin and Jason Witten.

Dallas would likely love to lock down Lamb for the foreseeable future, but they will have to navigate a tricky financial situation to do so, with stars like quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott taking up 28.6% of the team’s cap space in 2023.

Lamb Carries Success into Titans Game

If it wasn’t clear already, Lamb is having an exceptional year. The two-time Pro Bowler has already bested his 2020 and 2021 totals, and he doesn’t look to be slowing down going into Week 18.

According to Pro Football Reference, Lamb currently has 1307 receiving yards, eight touchdowns and 102 receptions, and the majority of that has come in the back half of the season. After five decent games with backup Cooper Rush and the same with Prescott, Lamb exploded for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Against the Titans, Lamb racked up 100 yards for the third-straight game, becoming the first player since Terrell Owens in 2007 to do so. Lamb has five 100-yard games this season.

Granted, the former Oklahoma star is one of the targeted receivers in the NFL with 149 targets this season. The Cowboys and Prescott have depended on Lamb this season heavily, so it both dilutes his receiving stats but also emphasizes how crucial he is to the offense’s success.

Cowboys Update on Parsons’ Hand

While the Cowboys defense did step up, Parsons was notably affected by his current hand injury and failed to reach the quarterback for his 14th sack of the season. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media after the win over the Titans and had an update on his star pass rusher according to ESPN reporter Ed Werder.

“Mike McCarthy on the hand laceration causing Micah Parsons to play with left hand taped like a club,” Werder’s Tweet reads. “‘I’m hopeful we can be past it this week … but no, I’m not of high concern.'”

Parsons has dealt with illness and injury this season, but has yet to miss a game as he tries to better his rookie campaign. That’s not easy to do considering that Parsons was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s currently on the way.

The Cowboys defensive end has matched his 2021 sack total of 13 as well as his three forced fumbles. Dallas is prepping for what will likely be a must-win contest against the Washington Commanders in Week 18, and it will also be Parsons’ last chance to beat his rookie sack total.