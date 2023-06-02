Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Changes Tune on Goals for Season

Micah Parsons isn’t focused on racking up sack numbers next season with the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, the star linebacker wants to make an impact similar to that of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Parsons is already one of the more impactful players in the league but much of his focus has been on getting to the quarterback. He has 26.5 sacks in his two seasons in the NFL and has finished runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting in back-to-back seasons.

Previously, Parsons would set goals for his sack numbers. Last offseason it was “15 minimum” which he came just short of with 13.5. But entering his third season, Parsons has a new mindset when it comes to his play.

“I’m kinda off the sack wave. I’m onto the impact wave,” Parsons told reporters at OTAs on Thursday. “You see Aaron Donald. He can have 12 sacks, but the impact he makes is so dominant. You can tell. I really just want to be dominant. And then you see guys who have 16-17 sacks, but they’re not considered a guy. I want to be a guy, not one of the guys. You feel me? … I’m not chasing for something. I’m trying to achieve and be greater than someone who is chasing.”

Micah Parsons Expects to be Playing All Over the Field

Much was made about some comments Parsons made this offseason about bulking up to make a full-time move to defensive end. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn shot that down.

“Yeah, 100 percent. He is a pass-rushing linebacker,” Quinn said earlier this offseason. “So if you ever need position changes, come to me. I think what he was probably trying to say is that I’m really emphasizing some pass-rush into my offseason.”

Parsons seems to have expanded his mindset after Cowboys OTAs, teasing that his role will be more fluid next season.

“Just playing chess, just being able to move around,” Parsons said. “I think that’s the special ability that I have that I want to incorporate. We’re doing a lot of special things. I don’t want to give a lot away right now. But it’s gonna be a really cool year. I’m probably gonna play like eight positions this year. So don’t even ask me.

“Anything that’s in that front seven and some coverage. Yeah, I’m telling you I’m gonna do it all. It’s gonna be a year to remember for sure.”

It’s an interesting notion from Parsons but still expect to still see him heavily involved in the trenches. He only played 195 of his 1,062 total snaps as an off-ball linebacker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Micah Parsons Focused on Being ‘Smooth’

Parsons played at 245 pounds last year but expects to be anywhere between 250-252 next season. He dealt with nagging injuries at the end of last season and is hoping the extra beef and doing things the right way will help keep him close to 100 percent.

“I wanted to lean out and just really put on good stuff and get into the best shape my life. I just want to create like the best version of me,” Parsons said. “I feel like I’m trying to just be great. And like, I just want to put some size on, like the right weight though. I just wanna eat right, just do everything right. So that way I can have longevity in my career and my life.”

He doesn’t expect the extra weight to slow him down after spending his offseason focused on becoming “smooth.”

“Being smooth is fast,” Parsons said. And don’t be fast. Be smooth, be smooth. Because sometimes you feel like you got to do more to win. And you just got to be smooth. You see track stars look like they’re not moving. They’re smooth and fast. Just focus on being smooth. Everything is smooth, and just durability and taking care of my body.”