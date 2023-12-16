Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sounds Off on NFL Referees: ‘Pass Rush Anonymous’

Micah Parsons may be having another banner year for the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s still clearly not happy with NFL officiating. The third-year linebacker continues to produce at an elite rate, but he agrees with fellow elite pass rusher Myles Garrett on the men in black and white.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end recently made comments on the league’s officiating. Garrett has lamented the lack of calls in his favor, and now Parsons has chipped in with his two cents.

“It’s so bad I’m bout to start a pass rush anonymous so they can share their feelings without being judged!” Parsons wrote on X on December 16.

The former Penn State standout is on pace to beat his sack totals from the past two seasons. With 12.5 sacks and four games left, he would need just 1.5 sacks to set a new career mark. For context, Garrett has just edged out Parsons so far with 13 sacks.

But producing at an elite level doesn’t mean he or Garrett gets all the calls, or at least it seems that way. But considering Garrett received a hefty fine for his comments, Parsons could be the next star to get punished for speaking his mind.

Garrett’s Comments Lead to NFL Fine

After the Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, Garrett took aim at that game’s officials. Despite a productive day and a win, Garrett felt that the refs missed several calls.

“The officiating was a travesty today,” Garrett said, per NBC Sports. “It was honestly awful. And the fact that they’re letting them get away with hands to the face, holding, false starting — I know they called a couple, but damn, they could have called it all game. And [there was] the one that cost us down on the 2-yard line.”

Garrett was then handed a $25,000 fine by the NFL. That’s a drop in the pond of Garrett’s five-year, $125 million contract. That being said, it’s still a pretty large fine by NFL standards. It’s clear the NFL wants to put an end to the criticism. But it’s hard to see Garrett or Parsons staying quiet.

Parsons, Other Cowboys Dealing with Illness

Dallas’ upcoming clash with the Buffalo Bills is a critical one, but the roster won’t be at 100%. In fact, several players are dealing with illness per the team’s latest injury report, as shared by Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

“Cowboys officially ruled out NT Johnathan Hankins (ankle/knee) for Sunday’s game at Bills. Four players on 53-man roster are questionable: WR Brandon Cooks (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), WR Jalen Tolbert (illness) and S Malik Hooker (ankle),” Gehlken wrote on X on December 15.

Parsons and Stephon Gilmore being under the weather is far from ideal. In terms of important players on the defense, they’re both at the top of the list. On the offensive side, wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert being ill is also significant. Missing them would put significant pressure on WR CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott.

Obviously, that’s not an ideal situation for Dallas. However, no comments from the Cowboys have indicated that any of those four will miss Sunday.