Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Bold Warning to Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-0 after two games against the New York NFL teams, partially thanks to another strong start by defensive end Micah Parsons. After the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the New York Jets, Parsons had a message for Washington Commanders wide receiver and divisional rival Jahan Dotson.

Dotson and Parsons go way back through college, each representing the best defensive and offensive prospects to come out of Penn State. But they are both are focused on winning at the next level, as Dotson’s post on X about Washington being 2-0 saw a quick response from Parsons.

“2-0 [yawn emoji,]” Dotson posted on September 17. Parsons responded via a quote post: “Im coming…”

Dotson didn’t have a response to Parsons post, but his previous post before his “2-0” comment was about his former teammate on September 10, during the Cowboys’ 40-0 win over the New York Giants.

“Micah Parsons please relax 2 sacks early !” the Commanders receiver posted.

It’s clear that the two players aren’t actually at odds with each other, but it’s also apparent that the two’s competitiveness is still driving them. It will be a while before Dallas and Washington square off, as the first of their two matchups is on Thanksgiving Day, November 23.

Parsons Takes Over Week 2

Since he first entered the league in the 2021 season, Parsons has started fast and strong in every single one of his NFL campaigns. 2023 has been no different as the hybrid defender registered two more sacks in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

In 2021 and 2022, Parsons totaled 2.5 and 4 sacks through the first four games respectively. Bringing down Jets QB Zach Wilson twice brought his season sack total to 3, setting himself up to outpace his already impressive production.

This is all the while Parsons is getting double-teamed by blockers and offenses are making it a point to avoid him. That allows other players to make plays, such as defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, but it’s clear that there’s only so much teams can do to deal with him.

A trio of interceptions from Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse and Trevon Diggs provided the exclamation point against New York, but the Cowboys’ defensive dominance started and ended with Parsons and a dominant pass rush.

Dak Prescott Speaks on Cowboys Victory

While Parsons sends shots out over social media, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also had something to say after the Jets win. However, his words had more to do with lingering concerns from his 15 interceptions in the 2022 season.

The former Mississippi State star was asked about the topic after the Week 2 win, and the Cowboys QB made it clear he wants to move on.

“What about the year before that or the year before that or the year before that [when considering interception numbers]?” Prescott said during the post-game press conference on September 17. “You know, last year’s last year, and it’s something I’ve left [behind] — the interceptions, all that. I guess when you lead the league, [the topic will] never go away. But as I stated last year, every one of them has their story, but that’s not where my mind is. It’s not something I think about. Just being candid, I really don’t care about the questions about them at this point.”

It’s understandable for Prescott to not want to answer those questions at this point, especially considering he has not turned the ball over through the first two games of the 2023 season.