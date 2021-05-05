Cowboys’ Top Pick Finds Himself in Hot Water for Controversial Analogy

Dallas Cowboys’ top draft pick Micah Parsons is likely wishing for a do-over after using an interesting choice of words to describe the team’s linebacker group. During an interview on The Michael Irvin Podcast, Parsons described the Cowboys linebackers with him added to the mix as a “terrorist attack.”

“I bring speed, versatility, physicality,” Parsons explained. “I bring that dog and competitiveness. I’m going to make everyone around me better. I’m going to challenge everyone, push everyone. So, you know, I think our morale’s going to through the roof. I think when you add me next to Jaylon and Vander Esch, I think that’s scary, man. You’ve got three athletic linebackers that can all hustle, play and get to the ball. It was scary, now it’s a terrorist attack.”

Parsons clearly did not mean anything malicious with his analogy, but there are better ways to describe things given the state of the world. The new Cowboys linebacker has only been an NFL player for a few days, so it will likely be a learning experience for Parsons.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Stephen Jones on Drafting Micah Parsons: ‘We Did a Tremendous Amount of Homework’

Prior to the draft, there had been rumblings of “character concerns” relating to Parsons, which has become a vague term that unfortunately follows some prospects into the selection process. More times than not, it a term used through anonymous sources that can, unfortunately, hurt a player’s draft stock. The Cowboys shot down the notion that there was anything to worry about relating to Parsons.

“We did a tremendous amount of homework,” Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones said regarding the selection of Parsons, per Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher. “We felt really good about anything he had that there might be a concern about. We did backwards, forwards, any which way you can do it.”

Some of the questions centered around a hazing incident at Penn State, but Parsons was not named in the suit. Parsons labeled this concern as “false allegations” emphasizing that the Cowboys did their due diligence on him before the draft.

“You only get concerned if it’s true,” Parsons noted, per Sports Illustrated. “I knew it was false, and if I were to fall, it’d be because God wanted me to fall. I believe everything happens for a reason. I’m literally here for a reason. I put it in the air … I spoke this into existence. Now, I have an opportunity to do something great here.”

Parsons Was Rooting to be Drafted by the Cowboys

Parsons is sure to get some media guidance from the Cowboys communications team and his comments will likely be a learning experience. What is clear is Parsons’ desire to end up in Dallas. Parsons admitted meeting Jerry Jones was a bucket list item, and now the linebacker is set to ink a contract from the Cowboys owner.

“Just think if you were 21 years old and you just met Jerry Jones,” Parsons said with a smile, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s awesome. We’ve all just really taken it in. I don’t think any of us have sat down and was like, ‘This is crazy.’ I don’t think we really ever talked about it yet, but I can tell by my dad’s facial expressions and my mom’s expressions. It’s pretty priceless, I would say.”