Top-10 Prospect Tells Cowboys to Take Him in 2021 NFL Draft [LOOK]

Currently sitting at No. 4 overall, the Dallas Cowboys should have their non-quarterback pick of the litter in next April’s NFL draft. And that pick, Micah Parsons believes, should be … Micah Parsons.

The dynamic Penn State linebacker took to Twitter earlier this month urging the Cowboys to keep him in “that blue and white.”

Scouting Report

One of, if not the top defensive prospect in the incoming class, Parsons totaled 99 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and five pass deflections across 2018-2019, his freshman and sophomore seasons. He opted out of the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A true three-down ‘backer, the 21-year-old is the total package, able to effectively plug the run and cover opposing receivers. He’s a rocked-up 6-foot-3, 244 pounds with sideline-to-sideline speed. He can blitz. He’s instinctual. He’s even able to double as an edge-rusher.

Ironically, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah compared Parsons to current Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith.

“I loved the way Smith played in college,” Jeremiah wrote in June. “If not for that gruesome injury he suffered against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, he would’ve been one of the first players off the board in the 2016 draft. He has since recovered to have an outstanding career in Dallas. Parsons has a similar build and playing style. They are both so explosive and aggressive. It’s hard to find players with this type of agility and athleticism without sacrificing the size. If Parsons can stay healthy and continue to develop, he will emerge as one of the top five players in the country.”

Cowboys Legend Trashes Cringeworthy Defense

Darren Woodson chewed up the Cowboys defense and spit them back out in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

“The way they play, it makes the competitor in you cringe,” Woodson told Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com. “It was my job to hit people. To punish quarterbacks. To have my teammate’s back.

Woodson was a five-time Pro Bowl, four-time first-team All-Pro, three-time Super Bowl champion safety from 1992-2004. He knows a thing or two about the position — about all positions on that side of the ball. Absent is a compliment for Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, who’s overseeing one of the worst units in modern history.

The 4-9 Cowboys currently rank dead last in scoring, having surrendered 400 points across 13 games, nearing the all-time franchise record (436) set in 2010. They’re also 32nd overall against the run, ceding a 307-yard rushing explosion to Cleveland in Week 4 and a 294-yard ground effort to Baltimore in Week 13.

“Our old special-teams coach used to say ‘Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you’,” he told Fisher. “At safety, you might not always win the physical battle. And make no mistake, this isn’t a physical football team. But if you’re outmanned, you have to win the mental battles. You don’t do either of those – you get run over on one play and blow an assignment the next – that’s when the bear gets you. With this team, there’s just too many mental errors, too much ‘hero ball’.”

