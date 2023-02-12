Micah Parsons Urges Cowboys to Sign Rival’s Star Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a prominent Pro Bowler.

While speaking to Pro Football Talk Live in Phoenix in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII, linebacker Micah Parsons didn’t hesitate in mentioning that he wants Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne in Dallas.

Via Mike Florio of PFT:

“Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically,” said Florio. “When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in 2023, he didn’t hesitate. Parsons wants Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne in Dallas. (In the attached photo, Parsons is perhaps making his case directly to Payne.)”

Why the Cowboys Would Welcome Daron Payne

The 25-year-old Payne will be a free agent this year after posting a career-best season in 2022. The veteran defensive tackle posted a career-high 11.5 sacks, 64 tackles and 18 tackles for loss on his way to his first-ever Pro Bowl campaign.

According to Pro Football Focus, Payne posted a lackluster 58.4 defensive grade this season. However, he excelled when it came to rushing the quarterback, posting a 72.0 pass-rushing grade. Among all defensive tackles, Payne ranked 25th at his position (with at least 100 snaps).

While the Cowboys would certainly welcome the presence of a dominant interior lineman such as Payne, they face an uphill battle. That’s because it’s unlikely the Commanders allow him to walk.

According to Ron Rivera during an interview with ESPN’s John Keim, the two sides have begun negotiations on a new contract. As Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report notes, Washington has a number of options they can explore when it comes to re-signing Payne, including placing the franchise tag on him.

“The Commanders have a couple of options regarding how to approach Payne’s contract situation,” says Walsh. “Washington could sign him to a long-term deal, apply the franchise tag and keep him for another year, franchise tag and trade him, or let him walk as an unrestricted free agent, which is the least desirable of those options.”

Why the Cowboys Are Unlikely to Sign Daron Payne

Spotrac cites Payne’s market value as $19.4 million per season across five years at $97.5 million. If the Commanders choose the cheaper — and possibly riskier option as they could eventually lose Payne in free agency — option of placing the franchise tag on him, it would cost them $18 million.

As well-structured as the Cowboys were this past season — fourth in the league in offense, fifth in defense — one of their weak points was undoubtedly the run defense. Dallas’ run defense ranked 22nd in rushing yards and 17th in rushing yards per attempt allowed.

The Cowboys would very much welcome Payne’s presence to the unit. However, outside of the fact that the Commanders will likely re-sign Payne, Dallas faces salary cap restraints.

Dallas will be more than $7 million over the cap entering the offseason, ranking 20th in the NFL. Considering the Cowboys will also attempt to re-sign key players such as running back Tony Pollard and tight end Dalton Schultz, it’s unlikely Dallas would be able to pony up the money needed to sign Payne.