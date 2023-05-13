Cowboys Shut Down Micah Parsons’ Position Change Request

Micah Parsons expressed an interest in bulking up and moving full-time to defensive end but Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn says that won’t be happening.

Parsons has skipped the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason workouts and has been working out on his own in Austin, Texas. He expressed to reporters that he’d like to make the move to defensive end as his primary position.

“Just trying to stick in the run,” Parsons said earlier this month. “It’s hard battling 300-pound guys at 255 pounds every week. So I’m just trying to put on five pounds of muscle, just eating right and just living right.”

Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons is not participating in the teams offseason program. He is working out in Austin, adding bulk and weight to be a full-time defensive end next season, he said. Will return to Cowboys for OTAs. pic.twitter.com/HWgwbdLjXS — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 3, 2023

Quinn shot down that idea while speaking to reporters at Cowboys’ rookie minicamp on Saturday.

“Yeah, 100 percent. He is a pass-rushing linebacker,” Quinn said to the group of reporters. “So if you ever need position changes, come to me. I think what he was probably trying to say is that I’m really emphasizing some pass-rush into my offseason.”

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Clarifies Why He’s Adding Bulk

Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!! If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 3, 2023

Even if he’s not listed as a defensive end, Parsons will still spend lots of time in the trenches. Parsons only played 195 of his 1,062 total snaps as an off-ball linebacker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Still, he’ll need some extra muscle, although he clarified he’s not trying to get too big.

“Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!” Parsons tweeted on May 3. “If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at any time in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load!”

Parsons’ time in the trenches went up in his second year by nearly 40% and he expressed to Von Miller on “The Von Cast” that it was taking a toll.

“People don’t understand that trench warfare. I’m not gonna lie, when I was playing linebacker a whole lot last year, my body was way more fresh,” Parsons said in December. “There were some plays I wouldn’t get touched. When you’re on the line, you’re getting touched every play.”

Micah Parsons Worked Out With former Rams Pro Bowler

Parsons has his eyes on Defensive Player of the Year and piling up sacks is the best way to do it. He’s finished second in voting the last two seasons.

In an effort to improve his pass-rush skills, Parsons worked out with former Rams Pro Bowler Andrew Whitworth.

“He reached out this offseason and said ‘Man, would you have any interest in coming down when I train and working with me?'” Whitworth said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “It was really fun — really igniting.”

Cowboys Micah Parsons mentality is just different! Former SB champ OL Andrew Whitworth said Parsons reached out to him train because he wanted to work with somebody who is elite as his opponent @MicahhParsons11 is special! Watch…#DallasCowboys (🎥: @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/iBTk4SPzFe — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 12, 2023

Parsons and the Cowboys are looking to take the next step after making it to the NFC Divisional game last season. Dallas fell to San Francisco 49ers 19-12 but the defense was not the issue. The Cowboys allowed just one touchdown in their season-ending affair.