Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Rips 49ers Star After Playoff Exit

Micah Parsons wasted no time trolling San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel after his squad was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday following a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons and Samuel have had beef since their Divisional Round clash, where the 49ers got the best of the Dallas Cowboys 19-12. Samuel’s celebratory post took aim at Parsons for the comments he made during the week.

Samuel put up a picture of Parsons with his quote that said, “This is who I wanted,” in reference to the 49ers, who ended the Cowboys’ season last year as well. Parsons was quick to bark back with a reply.

“Lol what did you do today fam lol ?! But congrats on the win! But don’t put me in this weak a** slide,” Parsons wrote.

The Cowboys’ All-Pro clearly was still salty over the exchange and had his own troll for Samuel once his season ended.

“Mhmmm who Deebo Poke?!” he wrote on Twitter with a laughing emoji.

Samuel and the 49ers had a rough go against the Eagles, losing quarterback Brock Purdy on the first drive with what was revealed later to be a serious torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Josh Johnson entered the game but left with a concussion, which forced Purdy back into the game with no ability to pass.

The 49ers managed just 164 yards of total offense, with just 83 of that coming through the air due to their quarterback situation. That limited Samuel’s impact on the game and he finished with just three catches for 33 yards. He had six rushes but went backward for negative-9 yards.

Micah Parsons Gets Into Exchange With Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Parsons has been especially active on Twitter lately and he also caught the attention of Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Giants rookie had his own thoughts on the 49ers getting blown out, which he posted in a tweet.

“Way this game look we might be better than the 49ers,” Thibodeaux wrote.

Parsons reacted with a shocked GIF, which led Thibodeaux to respond, “What country you in?”

“I’m in America ! Getting ready for Pro Bowl lol hbu?” Parsons tweeted in response, which appeared to be a bit of shade for the rookie, who did not make the cut.

Thibodeaux backed off a bit in his final exchange with Parsons.

“I didn’t make it but I’ll be there supporting you!!! Catch a cold, I’m an alternate,” Thibodeaux said with a series of laughing emojis.

Parsons Catches Heat for Backing Eagles

It wasn’t all shade from Parsons on Twitter, tweeting a message of support for Eagles tackle Lane Johnson after the win. Johnson is playing through a torn adductor in his groin.

“Love you big bro! Keep going! Not many like you!” Parsons tweeted. “Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a bowl for our division!”

Cheering on an NFC East rival to win the Super Bowl didn’t exactly sit well with some.

“Yo Micah, don’t ever, ever, EVER root for a divisional rival, especially the Eagles, to win the super bowl,” one Cowboys fan tweeted.

Parsons has been clear that he’ll continue to speak his mind but he may want to cool it just a bit.