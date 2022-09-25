Ailing Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Sends Message to Giants

Micah Parsons might not be feeling well but the Dallas Cowboys star still has something special in store for the New York Giants.

Parsons has been dealing with an illness this week and is officially questionable for the matchup. However, it looks like the Cowboys’ dynamic defensive playmaker is planning on suiting up.

Parsons tweeted a GIF of Michael Jordan’s famous “Flu Game” on Saturday, a hint that he’ll be on the field against the Giants.

Parsons is the most significant piece of the Cowboys’ defense, consistently causing a ruckus for opposing offenses to deal with. Parsons has four sacks to his name through two games, which is tied for the league lead. He now has 17 sacks in 18 regular-season games.

“Just executing my game plan, just knowing when to take my shots and when not to take my shots, understanding when to go high and when to go low,” Parsons said. “I just put a lot of work into this season.”

Parsons Has Become Strong Leader for Cowboys

Parsons is not only a Defensive Player of the year candidate but has also taken on a larger role in the Cowboys’ locker room as a leader. Parsons was scheduled to appear on FS1’s “Undisputed” after the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss but chose instead to keep the focus internal, with his team reeling from a 19-3 loss and an injury to QB Dak Prescott.

“As my starting quarterback went down and we lost, I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on a show at that point,” Parsons said on Wednesday, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “At this time, I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room.”

And while he’s received a ton of personal attention, Parsons has also made sure the rest of the defense is recognized for their efforts.

“One lion can’t do it by himself. You need a pride. It’s just like when 10 hyenas go after one lion, the lion is liable to lose,” Parsons said. “The fact that I’ve got 10 other guys that I feel that I can rely on, that’s what makes this boat go ’round.”

Parsons Among Four Cowboys Questionable for MNF

Parsons isn’t the only one who is questionable for the primetime matchup against the Giants. Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee), and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Gallup returning to the lineup would be a solid boost for the passing game, which currently lacks a consistent wide receiver threat outside of CeeDee Lamb.

Gallup sat out the first two games of the season as he continued his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in January. Gallup inked a five-year, $62.5 million extension in March, earning $27 million in guarantees.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle) have all been ruled out.