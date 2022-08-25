Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Gets New Job, Joining Fox Sports for Regular Role

Micah Parsons has had a busy offseason, and now the Dallas Cowboys linebacker is taking his talents on air with Fox Sports’ Undisputed.

Undisputed features longtime sports commentator and Cowboys fan Skip Bayless as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. On August 24, the program announced that Parsons will be joining the show weekly this NFL season.

“Cowboys’ superstar Micah Parsons will be joining us live on Undisputed Tuesdays during the season!” the show’s Twitter account said. “@RealSkipBayless: ‘This news made my day, year and career!!’ @ShannonSharpe: ‘To have a current player of his caliber come and discuss throughout the year is a big deal.'”



Parsons has made a name for himself on the field, but also has drawn eyeballs off of it this past Spring and Summer thanks to his outspoken personality. In some ways, Parsons joining the Fox Sports program appears to be a perfect match.

It only further expands Parsons’ growth as a household name, which all started with the former Penn State Nittany Lion’s massive rookie season in Dallas.

Parsons Becomes a Star in Dallas

When the Cowboys drafted Parsons as the 12th overall pick, expectations were high. But what the 23-year-old accomplished is far beyond the reasonable outlook fans and media initially predicted.

Parsons was utilized as an edge rusher as much as an out-and-out linebacker, totaling 13 sacks and three forced fumbles, according to Pro Football Reference. He added 64 solo tackles and a few passes defended while handling linebacker duties, but his versatility made him an immediate weapon for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense.

The Cowboys’ DE was named as a first-team All-Pro selection as well as the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Parsons now has a deal with Madden 23 (which has seen Parsons give away several copies of the game to young Cowboys fans) and has essentially solidified himself as one of the NFL’s marquee players.

Yup he’s getting a code! https://t.co/EsuK15sZlK — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 19, 2022

Cowboys DE Recently Spoke Out About Cut-Blocking

As Heavy has previously covered, one of Parsons’ recent outspoken moments came during the recent preseason game between the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss hit Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux in the knees on a “cut block,” and Parsons didn’t wait long to sound off.

“I don’t [understand] why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown a** f***ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that s*** man!” Parsons posted to Twitter on August 21.

While Thibodeaux was nearly carted off the field, the New York rookie has since said he’s okay. It’s worth noting that cut blocks are legal per the NFL’s rules. However, there is always controversy surrounding the strategy due to the proneness of injury.

Here’s a clip of the play:

Kayvon Thibodeaux went down holding his right knee after taking this cut block… He waived off the cart and was able to walk off under his own power 🙏

pic.twitter.com/9mI6Vvymsq — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2022

While Parsons called the play out, former NFL tackle Marshall Newhouse (who played for both the Bengals and Giants) defended Moss’ block.

“PEOPLE. This is literally a routine play, a routine block, and a routine defensive technique happening here,” Newhouse wrote. “Inside the tackle box, the defender is facing him, it’s just a bad looking result.”